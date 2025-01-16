How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Thunder vs Cavaliers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Oklahoma City Thunder are flying high, leading both the Northwest Division and the Western Conference. Their remarkable 33-6 record in the 2024-25 NBA season underscores their dominance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder and the Cavaliers will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Thursday, January 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Cavaliers live on:

National TV : TNT/ truTV

: TNT/ truTV Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

For Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be the focal point, averaging 31.4 points and six assists per game. Hartenstein anchors the boards with 12.2 rebounds per game. The Thunder's offense is formidable, ranking eighth in scoring with 116.2 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field (ninth best). However, they are middle-of-the-pack from deep, hitting just 35.4% of their three-point attempts (19th best).

Defensively, the Thunder have been exceptional, allowing just 103.4 points per game—second-best in the league. They also lead the NBA in opponent field goal percentage (42.5%) and three-point defense (32%), making them a tough nut to crack on that end of the floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

Donovan Mitchell leads the Cavs with an average of 23.1 points per game. Jarrett Allen controls the glass with 10.2 rebounds per game, while Garland orchestrates the offense with 6.7 assists per contest. Offensively, Cleveland ranks among the league's elite, averaging 122.3 points per game, the second-best mark in the NBA. They lead the league in shooting efficiency, hitting 50.2% from the field and an impressive 39.9% from beyond the arc. Defensively, they allow 111.5 points per game, ranking 11th. The Cavs hold opponents to 45.7% shooting (10th best) but struggle slightly against perimeter shooters, conceding 36.5% from deep (eighth worst).

Interestingly, the Thunder's last defeat came at the hands of the Cavaliers in a thrilling 129-122 battle in Cleveland. That game featured a roller-coaster of momentum shifts, with Oklahoma City holding a nine-point lead in the first half— the largest margin by either side. However, the Thunder’s shooting cooled in the fourth quarter, allowing Cleveland to capitalize and seal the win.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 01/09/25 Cleveland Cavaliers 129-122 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 11/09/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 128-120 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 10/28/23 Cleveland Cavaliers 105-108 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 01/28/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 112-100 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 12/11/22 Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA

