How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-5) and the Milwaukee Bucks (14-11) are set to battle it out for the 2024 NBA Cup Championship on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Thunder and the Bucks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Tuesday, December 17 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Bucks live on:

National TV : ABC

: ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs Milwaukee Bucks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, have been plagued by injuries in recent weeks and are set to miss at least six key players for this matchup. Talented big man Chet Holmgren (hip fracture) and forward Jaylin Williams (hamstring strain) headline the list of absentees. Additionally, Ousmane Dieng (finger), Nikola Topic (torn ACL), and Adam Flagler (hand fracture) remain sidelined for the foreseeable future. Alex Ducas will also be unavailable as he continues his G League stint.

Leading the charge for Oklahoma City is guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose smooth ball-handling and deadly mid-range game make him nearly un-guardable. Gilgeous-Alexander sits fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 30.3 points, along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He’s been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games, including a brilliant outing against Houston where he tallied 32 points, eight boards, six assists, and five steals.

Forward Jalen Williams has also stepped up as a reliable scoring threat in the frontcourt. The 23-year-old combines sharp shooting with strong drives to the basket, averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and five assists this season. Williams has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six appearances. Against New Orleans on December 7, he delivered a strong all-around showing with 27 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

The Milwaukee Bucks entered their semi-final clash against the Atlanta Hawks with injury concerns surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, MarJon Beauchamp, and Khris Middleton. However, all three players suited up and contributed, and they’re expected to be available for the NBA Cup final on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo remains a dominant force on both ends of the court, excelling as a scorer, rebounder, and defender. The two-time MVP currently leads the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game while ranking fifth in rebounds at 11.5. He's also dishing out 6.1 assists and swatting 1.6 shots per contest. Antetokounmpo has registered double-doubles in four of his last five outings, including a standout performance against Atlanta, where he posted 32 points, 14 boards, nine assists, and four blocks.

Complementing Antetokounmpo is sharpshooting guard Damian Lillard, who has brought consistency and creativity to Milwaukee's offense. Lillard is putting up 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, scoring at least 25 points in eight of his last nine appearances. In the win over the Hawks, Lillard added 25 points, six rebounds, and seven assists to seal the victory.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/13/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 125-107 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 03/25/24 Milwaukee Bucks 118-93 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 10/18/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 124-101 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 11/10/22 Oklahoma City Thunder 132-136 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 11/06/22 Milwaukee Bucks 108-94 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA

