The Texas Longhorns are ready to face off against the 13th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies to open a thrilling NCAAM action on January 25, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT.

The Aggies score 75.70 points a game on average, while the Longhorns score 79.40 points, and they have a better percentage of field goals of 48.30% than the Aggies (42.60%).

The Aggies are strong on defense, allowing a bit fewer points every game (65.60 compared to 66.20) and they are better at rebounding, grabbing 37.40 boards per game while the Longhorns get 32.70.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns will encounter the Texas A&M Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAM battle on January 25, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT, at Moody Center, in Austin, Texas.

Date January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas Longhorns team news

Tre Johnson is a strong scorer, scoring 18.2 points per game. He has an impressive shooting record, hitting 45.0% of his shots from the field and 84.0% of his free throws.

Arthur Kaluma is great at rebounding, getting an average of 8.2 rebounds each game, with 6.4 of those coming from defensive actions.

Julian Larry is an effective player, giving out 3.8 assists during 21.4 minutes and only making 1.9 turnovers each game.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Zhuric Phelps is the top scorer with an average of 15.5 points each game, but his 38.6% shooting accuracy is less than efficient.

Solomon Washington leads in rebounds, averaging 6.0 per game, with 2.7 of those being offensive rebounds.

Wade Taylor is an important player, giving out 4.8 assists during 29.8 minutes and making 2.2 turnovers each game.

Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies head-to-head record

The Texas and the Texas A&M have a well-known rivalry, and Texas has won four out of the last five games, winning 4-1. In the latest game on the fifth of January 2025, Texas A&M won 80-60, showing they can take advantage of the flaws in the Longhorns' protection. Texas has typically been in control of this battle, with a close win of 70-68 in February 2012 and a solid 84-73 win in 2015. This shows they can handle tight matches and score well. Both teams have their own strengths: Texas is perfect at scoring, while A&M is strong at rebounds. This game is expected to be strategic, with the Aggies trying to continue their success and the Longhorns wanting to take back control.

Date Results Jan 05, 2025 Texas A&M 80-60 Texas Dec 09, 2019 Texas 60-50 Texas A&M Nov 26, 2015 Texas 84-73 Texas A&M Feb 07, 2012 Texas 70-68 Texas A&M Jan 12, 2012 Texas 61-51 Texas A&M

