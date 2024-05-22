Tampa Bay Rowdies vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Tampa Bay Rowdies and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tampa Bay Rowdies will take on FC Dallas in the Round-Of-16 stage of the US Open Cup at the Al Lang Stadium on Wednesday.

Dallas beat Memphis 901 1-0 in the previous round and have remained unbeaten since that game. They will be confident of progression in the tournament.

Tampa Bay Rowdies are heading into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over FC Tulsa and will be hoping to ride on that confidence to cause an upset in this knockout tie.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tampa Bay Rowdies vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: May 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Al Lang Stadium

The match will be played at the Al Lang Stadium on on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Tampa Bay Rowdies vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The US Open Cup match will be live-streamed on MLSSoccer.com, US Soccer and USLsoccer.com websites, with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tampa Bay Rowdies team news

For the upcoming game against FC Dallas, the Tampa Bay Rowdies will have to navigate several absences within their squad.

Zane Bubb and Zachary Herivaux are both sidelined with knee injuries, while Leo Fernandes is out with a calf issue. Manuel Arteaga will miss the match due to a red card suspension, and Nate Worth is ineligible to play as he previously appeared in the 2024 Open Cup with FC Tulsa.

Tampa Bay Rowdies predicted XI: Farr, Guillén, Lasso, Bodily, Hilton, Dennis, Doherty, Crisostomo, Ortiz, Niyongabire, Jennings

Position Players Goalkeepers: Farr, Breno, Akin Defenders: Lasso, Kleemann, Doherty, Munjoma, Guillén Midfielders: Hilton, DeZart, Rivera, Bodily, Dennis, Crisostomo, Moon Forwards: Ortiz, Jennings, Niyongabire, Pérez

FC Dallas team news

Dallas could be without several players for this game. Paxton Pomykal will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his left knee and Sebastian Lletget is dealing with a knock.

Alan Velasco is recovering from an MCL tear, while Tarik Scott is inching closer to a return from an ACL injury.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Illarramendi, Kamungo; Arriola, Delgado; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

This match will be the first face-off between Tampa Bay Rowdies and FC Dallas.

Useful links