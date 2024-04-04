Talleres vs Sao Paulo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Talleres will face the Sao Paulo test in their Group B opener in the Copa Libertadores at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday.

Matador are unbeaten in their last seven competitive games after beating Velez Sarsfield in Liga Profesional Argentina last weekend, while the Brazilian side aims to return to winning ways following their quarterfinal exit at Paulista A1 league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Talleres vs Sao Paulo kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue: Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

The Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Sao Paulo will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, Argentina.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Thursday, April 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Talleres vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Talleres and Sao Paulo is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Talleres team news

Telleres manager had a clean health bill except for defender Blas Riveros who is ruled out due to a torn muscle bundle.

Federico Girotti will lead the line of attack alongside Ruben Botta and Ramon Sosa.

Talleres possible XI: Herrera; Benavidez, Catalan, J. Rodriguez, Navarro; Ortegoza, Portilla, M. Portillo; Botta, Girotti, Sosa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Herrera, Morales Defenders: Mantilla, J. Rodriguez, Suarez, Navarro, Benavidez, Vigo Midfielders: J. Portillo, Ortegoza, Portilla, Galarza, M. Portillo, Botta, Sequeira, Martinez Forwards: Bustos, Girotti, R. Rodriguez, Barticciotto, Romero, Depietri, Sosa, Pozzo, Vallejo

Sao Paulo team news

Sao Paulo boss Thiago Carpini will be without the likes of Rodrigo Nestor, Luiz Gustavo, Joao Moreira and Rafinha on account of injuries.

So as compared to the previous XI, Igor Vinicius is expected to replace Rafinha at right-back for Thursday's contest.

Former PSG and Tottenham attacker Lucas Moura will feature in attack at his boyhood club.

Sao Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Vinicius, Arboleda, Costa, Wellington; Liciano, Alisson, Maia, Ferreirinha; Moura, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Costa, Franco, Ferraresi, Arboleda, Sabino, Belem, Welington, Patryck, Vinicius Midfielders: Maia, Negrucci, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Alisson, Galoppo, Rodriguez, Araujo, Nikao, Rato Forwards: Moura, Calleri, Silva, Luciano, Juan, Erick, Ferreirinha, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Talleres and Sao Paulo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 13, 2019 Sao Paulo 0-0 Talleres Copa Libertadores February 6, 2019 Talleres 2-0 Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores

Useful links