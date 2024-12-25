How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, including how to watch and team news.

The 2024 NBA Christmas Day schedule concludes with a thrilling Western Conference clash as the Denver Nuggets (16-11) face off against the Phoenix Suns (14-14).

Denver has been a powerhouse on offense throughout the season, leading the league with an impressive 119.8 points per game and topping the charts with 31.3 assists per game. Their all-around dominance was on full display in Monday's convincing win over the Suns.

Phoenix, on the other hand, remains a dynamic offensive threat, particularly strong at home in the Footprint Center. The Suns average 113.4 points per game and have been lethal from beyond the arc, shooting 38.4% from three-point range and sinking 14.9 triples per game.

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will square off against the Denver Nuggets in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, US.

Date Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, US

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets live on:

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Phoenix Suns team news & key players

The Suns, fourteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant continues to dazzle, putting up 27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Devin Booker has also been a key contributor with averages of 25.1 points and 6.7 assists, though his availability is in question as he remains a game-time decision due to groin soreness that sidelined him for the past two games.

Denver Nuggets team news & key players

For the Nuggets’ success is driven by MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokić, who is crafting one of the most remarkable seasons in recent NBA history. The 29-year-old center is on pace to claim his fourth MVP trophy in five years, boasting jaw-dropping averages of 30.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 24/12/24 Denver Nuggets 117-90 Phoenix Suns NBA 14/10/24 Denver Nuggets 114-118 Phoenix Suns NBA 28/03/24 Denver Nuggets 97-104 Phoenix Suns NBA 06/03/24 Denver Nuggets 107-117 Phoenix Suns NBA 02/12/23 Phoenix Suns 111-119 Denver Nuggets NBA

