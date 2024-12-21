How to watch today's Sunderland vs Norwich City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Norwich City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunderland will be hoping to break into the Championship top-two when they face Norwich City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats picked up a 3-2 win at Swansea City last time out, while the Canaries are coming off a 1-2 loss against Burnley last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Norwich City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sunderland and Norwich City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sunderland vs Norwich City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Norwich City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris will not be able to call upon the services of Alan Browne due to a broken leg, while Romaine Mundle remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Moreover, Tom Watson is troubled with a knee problem. So Wilson Isidor should continue up front.

Norwich City team news

Yellows' boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will be without Joshua Sargent on account of a groin injury, but Borja Sainz has been on the scoresheet in recent games.

In midfield, Liam Gibbs' game time has been limited due to a hamstring issue.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links