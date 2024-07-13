St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

St. Louis City (4-10-8, 12th in Western Conference) will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-5-7, 6th in Western Conference) in MLS action at CITYPARK on Saturday.
The hosts' struggles are not going away anytime soon and that's a hard truth. They have been one of the worst-performing teams this season and suffered a huge 4-1 defeat on their visit to Colorado last week.
They will hope to turn things around in this upcoming game, although their chances are looking slim. The Whitecaps held CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw last time out and are currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference with 32 points collected after 21 games.
St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|CITYPARK
The match will be played at the CITYPARK on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with kick-off at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
St. Louis City team news
St. Louis City will be without the services of João Klauss and Rasmus Alm, both of whom suffered knee injuries last weekend. Roman Burki left their last match with a back issue, though there is hope that he will be available.
Celio Pompeu will miss the rest of the season due to a catastrophic leg injury. Tomas Ostrak is also done for the season after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery, while Kyle Hiebert will be unavailable as Canada faces Uruguay for third place in the Copa America on Saturday.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Reid; Blom, Durkin; Kijima, Klein, Vassilev; Adeniran
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lundt, Olivares
|Defenders:
|Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro
|Midfielders:
|Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce
|Forwards:
|Adeniran, Thorisson
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
The Whitecaps are missing Pedro Vite due to a knock, while Tristan Blackmon and Damir Kreilach are out with groin strains.
Sam Adekugbe may still be suffering from a calf issue, while Ali Ahmed is out as Canada plays for a bronze medal in the Copa America. Brian White scored the only goal last Saturday, having found the back of the net in three straight MLS matches.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Schopf; Gauld, White, Picault
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor
|Defenders:
|Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Brown
|Midfielders:
|Schopf, Berhalter, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite
|Forwards:
|Picault, White, Becher, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/06/24
|Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 St. Louis City
|MLS
|05/10/23
|Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 St. Louis City
|MLS
|28/05/23
|St. Louis City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|13/02/23
|St. Louis City 0-0 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS Preseason