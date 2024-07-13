St Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St. Louis City (4-10-8, 12th in Western Conference) will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-5-7, 6th in Western Conference) in MLS action at CITYPARK on Saturday.

The hosts' struggles are not going away anytime soon and that's a hard truth. They have been one of the worst-performing teams this season and suffered a huge 4-1 defeat on their visit to Colorado last week.

They will hope to turn things around in this upcoming game, although their chances are looking slim. The Whitecaps held CF Montreal to a 1-1 draw last time out and are currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference with 32 points collected after 21 games.

St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: CITYPARK

How to watch St. Louis City vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis City will be without the services of João Klauss and Rasmus Alm, both of whom suffered knee injuries last weekend. Roman Burki left their last match with a back issue, though there is hope that he will be available.

Celio Pompeu will miss the rest of the season due to a catastrophic leg injury. Tomas Ostrak is also done for the season after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery, while Kyle Hiebert will be unavailable as Canada faces Uruguay for third place in the Copa America on Saturday.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Yaro, Parker, Reid; Blom, Durkin; Kijima, Klein, Vassilev; Adeniran

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Whitecaps are missing Pedro Vite due to a knock, while Tristan Blackmon and Damir Kreilach are out with groin strains.

Sam Adekugbe may still be suffering from a calf issue, while Ali Ahmed is out as Canada plays for a bronze medal in the Copa America. Brian White scored the only goal last Saturday, having found the back of the net in three straight MLS matches.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Schopf; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/06/24 Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 St. Louis City MLS 05/10/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 St. Louis City MLS 28/05/23 St. Louis City 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 13/02/23 St. Louis City 0-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS Preseason

