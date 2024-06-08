St Louis City vs Portland Timbers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Louis City will look to further close in on a playoff spot as they continue their MLS campaign on Saturday against the Portland Timbers at CityPark

The hosts failed to eke out three points despite leading the game thrice in a 3-3 draw against Inter Miami last Saturday.

That stalemate put them three points behind their upcoming opponent for that final Western Conference post-season place, with the Timbers claiming an entertaining 2-2 draw against the Houston Dynamo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: CityPark

St. Louis City will welcome Portland Timbers to CityPark on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

Tomas Ostrak is done for the season after undergoing ankle tendon surgery. Rasmus Alm is sidelined with a knee issue picked up in the last game. Meanwhile, Kyle Hiebert is away on international duty with Canada.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Markanich; Durkin, Lowen; Alm, Vassilev, Pompeu; Klauss

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Hiebert, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Ostrák, Jackson, Alm, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Portland Timbers team news

Maxime Crepeau (Canada), Kamal Miller (Canada), and Miguel Araujo (Peru) are all away on international duty for their respective countries.

Diego Chara is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Larrys Mabiala (upper body) and Marvin Loria (knee) are the injury absentees.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Bravo; Williamson, Paredes; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Antony

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/04/23 St. Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers MLS 12/03/23 Portland Timbers 1-2 St. Louis City MLS

Useful links