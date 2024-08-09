This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lowen St Louis City SC
Leagues Cup
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's St Louis City vs Portland Timbers Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between St Louis City and Portland Timbers, as well as kick-off time and team news

St Louis City and Portland Timbers will face off at CityPark on Friday in their first-ever appearance in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockouts.

St Louis and the Timbers emerged from groups West 3 and West 5 as runners-up and leaders, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St Louis City vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 9, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
Venue:CityPark

The Leagues Cup round of 32 matche between St Louis City and Portland Timbers will be played at CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch St Louis City vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 32 match between St Louis City and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St Louis City team news

Joakim Nilsson remains a doubt after missing the game against Juarez with a knock, while the likes of Joao Klauss, Rasmus Alm, Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries.

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler has been signed in a trade for Tim Parker and General Allocation Money. Jannes Horn has joined from FC Nurnberg.

Simon Becher should spearhead the attack.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Yaro, Hiebert, Markanich; Durkin, Lowen; Vassilev, Blom, Hartel; Becher.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Burki, Olivares, Lundt
Defenders:Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Wentzel, Reid, Horn, Kessier
Midfielders:Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
Forwards:Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Portland Timbers team news

Timbers boss Phil Neville would not be able to call upon the services of Marvin Loria on account of a knee injury, while French defender Larrys Mabiala left the club after eight seasons.

With Cristhian Paredes in the middle, Antony will start in support of Chilean forward Felipe Mora.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; E. Miller, Zuparic, K. Miller, Bravo; Paredes, Williamson; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
Forwards:Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Toye, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between St Louis City and Portland Timbers across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 8, 2024St Louis City 0-0 Portland TimbersMLS
April 29, 2023St Louis City 1-2 Portland TimbersMLS
March 11, 2023Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis CityMLS

Useful links

