How to watch today's St Louis City vs Portland Timbers Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

St Louis City and Portland Timbers will face off at CityPark on Friday in their first-ever appearance in the 2024 Leagues Cup knockouts.

St Louis and the Timbers emerged from groups West 3 and West 5 as runners-up and leaders, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch.

St Louis City vs Portland Timbers kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: CityPark

The Leagues Cup round of 32 matche between St Louis City and Portland Timbers will be played at CityPark in St. Louis, Missouri, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch St Louis City vs Portland Timbers online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 32 match between St Louis City and Portland Timbers will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

St Louis City team news

Joakim Nilsson remains a doubt after missing the game against Juarez with a knock, while the likes of Joao Klauss, Rasmus Alm, Celio Pompeu and Tomas Ostrak are unlikely to be available for selection through injuries.

New England Revolution defender Henry Kessler has been signed in a trade for Tim Parker and General Allocation Money. Jannes Horn has joined from FC Nurnberg.

Simon Becher should spearhead the attack.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Yaro, Hiebert, Markanich; Durkin, Lowen; Vassilev, Blom, Hartel; Becher.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Wentzel, Reid, Horn, Kessier Midfielders: Blom, Durkin, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Becher, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Portland Timbers team news

Timbers boss Phil Neville would not be able to call upon the services of Marvin Loria on account of a knee injury, while French defender Larrys Mabiala left the club after eight seasons.

With Cristhian Paredes in the middle, Antony will start in support of Chilean forward Felipe Mora.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; E. Miller, Zuparic, K. Miller, Bravo; Paredes, Williamson; Antony, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Surman Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Ikoba, Toye, Fogaca

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between St Louis City and Portland Timbers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 8, 2024 St Louis City 0-0 Portland Timbers MLS April 29, 2023 St Louis City 1-2 Portland Timbers MLS March 11, 2023 Portland Timbers 1-2 St Louis City MLS

