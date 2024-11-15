How to watch today's San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors versus Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers (7-4) travel to the Frost Bank Center for an away matchup against the San Antonio Spurs (6-6).

The Lakers extended their winning streak to three games with a victory over Memphis at home on Wednesday night. With this win, Los Angeles holds a 7-4 record, placing them third in the Pacific Division, just two games behind the Warriors for the lead.

Meanwhile, the Spurs capitalized on a massive third quarter to pull ahead of the Washington Wizards, ultimately claiming a 139-130 victory. This win brought San Antonio to a 6-6 record for the season, ranking them third in the Southwest Division, also two games back from the first-place Rockets.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Frost Bank Center Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channels: SPECSN, TSN

SPECSN, TSN Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

The Spurs delivered a strong performance last time out, shooting 52.2% from the floor and hitting 18 of 44 from deep, while capitalizing on 18 forced turnovers from Washington. Victor Wembanyama was unstoppable, leading San Antonio with 50 points in their victory over the Wizards. So far this season, Wembanyama is averaging 22.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Devin Vassell is contributing 16.7 points along with 3 assists, while Jeremy Sochan rounds out the double-digit scorers, and Keldon Johnson adds a steady 1.5 assists per game.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

The Lakers delivered an impressive 50.6% shooting performance, knocking down 20 of 41 from beyond the arc, despite committing 18 turnovers in their win over Memphis. LeBron James led the charge for Los Angeles, posting a standout triple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 14 assists. Anthony Davis continues to shine, averaging 30.2 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, while LeBron James follows closely with 24.3 points and 8.1 rebounds. Austin Reaves adds another reliable scoring option in double figures, and Rui Hachimura is a key contributor on the boards, pulling down 6.1 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 24/02/24 Los Angeles Lakers 123-118 San Antonio Spurs NBA 16/12/23 San Antonio Spurs 129-115 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 14/12/23 San Antonio Spurs 119-122 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 06/07/23 Los Angeles Lakers 99-109 San Antonio Spurs CAC 26/01/23 Los Angeles Lakers 113-104 San Antonio Spurs NBA

