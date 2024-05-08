Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Sportivo Trinidense and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage continues, with Boca Juniors looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Sportivo Trinidense at General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Wednesday night.

The visitors will be desperate to quickly put aside their 4-2 setback against Group D leaders Fortaleza in the last round, while the hosts will endeavour to build on their 2-0 home victory over Nacional Potosi last weekend.

Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Venue: General Pablo Rojas

How to watch Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Team news & squads

Sportivo Trinidense team news

Sportivo Trinidense have reported no fresh injury concerns, and after seeing his side prevail in the last game, head coach Jose Arrua may opt for consistency and stick with the same lineup for Wednesday's home fixture.

Sportivo Trinidense possible XI: Quinonez; Ortiz, Melgarejo, Benitez, Alonso; Gimenez, Riveros, Gonzalez, Galeano; Arce, Romero

Position Players Goalkeepers: Quiñónez, Quiñonez, Samudio, Rodas Defenders: Flores, Ordóñez, Benitez, Villalba, Dávalos, Alonso, Mendoza, Vera, Ruiz Diaz Midfielders: Salcedo, Riveros, Bonetto, De la Cruz, Delvalle, Martínez, Andrada, Rayer, Jara, Machuca, Mercado, Román Forwards: Romero, Sinisterra, Borja, Sosa, Gimenez, Pereira, Arce, Vega

Boca Juniors team news

Boca will likely be without Lucas Blondel once again as he continues to rehabilitate from an ACL tear that has kept him on the sidelines since March.

Aaron Anselmino (hamstring) and Mauricio Benitez (groin) aren't expected to be back before mid-May, while Exequiel Zeballos (cruciate ligament) is out for the season.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Ramirez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/24 Boca Juniors 1-1 Sportivo Trinidense CONMEBOL Sudamericana

