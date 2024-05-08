Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The fourth round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage continues, with Boca Juniors looking to return to winning ways when they travel to face Sportivo Trinidense at General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Wednesday night.
The visitors will be desperate to quickly put aside their 4-2 setback against Group D leaders Fortaleza in the last round, while the hosts will endeavour to build on their 2-0 home victory over Nacional Potosi last weekend.
Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|General Pablo Rojas
Sportivo Trinidense and Boca Juniors will cross swords at the General Pablo Rojas Stadium on Wednesday, May 08, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Sportivo Trinidense vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams
The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.
Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Sportivo Trinidense team news
Sportivo Trinidense have reported no fresh injury concerns, and after seeing his side prevail in the last game, head coach Jose Arrua may opt for consistency and stick with the same lineup for Wednesday's home fixture.
Sportivo Trinidense possible XI: Quinonez; Ortiz, Melgarejo, Benitez, Alonso; Gimenez, Riveros, Gonzalez, Galeano; Arce, Romero
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Quiñónez, Quiñonez, Samudio, Rodas
|Defenders:
|Flores, Ordóñez, Benitez, Villalba, Dávalos, Alonso, Mendoza, Vera, Ruiz Diaz
|Midfielders:
|Salcedo, Riveros, Bonetto, De la Cruz, Delvalle, Martínez, Andrada, Rayer, Jara, Machuca, Mercado, Román
|Forwards:
|Romero, Sinisterra, Borja, Sosa, Gimenez, Pereira, Arce, Vega
Boca Juniors team news
Boca will likely be without Lucas Blondel once again as he continues to rehabilitate from an ACL tear that has kept him on the sidelines since March.
Aaron Anselmino (hamstring) and Mauricio Benitez (groin) aren't expected to be back before mid-May, while Exequiel Zeballos (cruciate ligament) is out for the season.
Boca Juniors possible XI: Garcia; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Ramirez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero, Brey, García
|Defenders:
|Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
|Midfielders:
|Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
|Forwards:
|Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/04/24
|Boca Juniors 1-1 Sportivo Trinidense
|CONMEBOL Sudamericana