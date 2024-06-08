This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders will face off at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in a battle of two former Western Conference powerhouses.

Sporting KC have struggled in the 2024 MLS campaign, sitting bottom of the Western Conference on just 11 points after winning just two of their games.

They are currently riding on a 10-game winless streak following a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United last time out. Seattle, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake and are seven points better off in the table, but two below the playoff line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date:Saturday, June 8, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm ET
Venue:Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Kansas City will be without the services of Erik Thommy (knee), Kayden Pierre (sore ankle), and Remi Walter (knee) due to respective injury concerns, while Logan Ndenbe is out for the season because of a torn ACL.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Castellanos, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Hernandez; Salloi, Kinda, Russell

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe
Defenders:Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis
Midfielders:Radoja, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy
Forwards:Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Jon Bell missed out on Seattle's draw versus RSL because of a sore hamstring. Nathan is still sidelined with a quad issue, and Braudilio Rodrigues is struggling with his right hamstring. Leo Chu is working his way back from a groin injury and took part in full practice this week. Pedro de la Vega is listed as day-to-day due to a hamstring issue.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Baker; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Thomas, Castro, Frei
Defenders:Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
Midfielders:Leyva, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu
Forwards:Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
08/05/23Seattle Sounders FC 1-2 Sporting Kansas CityMLS
26/03/23Sporting Kansas City 1-4 Seattle Sounders FCMLS
03/10/22Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Seattle Sounders FCMLS
26/06/22Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Sporting Kansas CityMLS
24/10/21Seattle Sounders FC 1-2 Sporting Kansas CityMLS

Useful links

