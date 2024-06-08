Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City and Seattle Sounders will face off at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday in a battle of two former Western Conference powerhouses.

Sporting KC have struggled in the 2024 MLS campaign, sitting bottom of the Western Conference on just 11 points after winning just two of their games.

They are currently riding on a 10-game winless streak following a 3-1 loss to Minnesota United last time out. Seattle, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw against Real Salt Lake and are seven points better off in the table, but two below the playoff line.

Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm ET Venue: Children's Mercy Park

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Kansas City will be without the services of Erik Thommy (knee), Kayden Pierre (sore ankle), and Remi Walter (knee) due to respective injury concerns, while Logan Ndenbe is out for the season because of a torn ACL.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Castellanos, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Hernandez; Salloi, Kinda, Russell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Jon Bell missed out on Seattle's draw versus RSL because of a sore hamstring. Nathan is still sidelined with a quad issue, and Braudilio Rodrigues is struggling with his right hamstring. Leo Chu is working his way back from a groin injury and took part in full practice this week. Pedro de la Vega is listed as day-to-day due to a hamstring issue.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Baker; Paulo, Vargas; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro, Frei Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/05/23 Seattle Sounders FC 1-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS 26/03/23 Sporting Kansas City 1-4 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 03/10/22 Sporting Kansas City 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 26/06/22 Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 24/10/21 Seattle Sounders FC 1-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS

