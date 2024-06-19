Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will take on Real Salt Lake at Children's Mercy Park in MLS action on Wednesday, pitting two sides at the opposite ends of the Western Conference table.

Kansas City suffered a reality check on Sunday as they fell to a 4-2 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. With 14 points from 18 matches, the hosts are currently second-from-bottom in the Western Conference standings, just three points above last-placed San Jose Earthquakes.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, have collected 34 points from 18 MLS games to sit top of the Western Conference table but were made to rue their misses in front of goal as they played out a dire goalless draw against CF Montreal last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will be played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, June 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without the services of 20-year-old attacker Vargas, who is currently away with the Honduras national team.

On the injury front, the Wizards will be missing Daniel Salloi (ankle) and French midfielder Remi Walter (knee) through respective injury concerns. They are joined on the club's injured list by Belgian defender Logan Ndenbe, who has yet to play this year as he recovers from an ACL injury.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Castellanos, Fontas, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Davies

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake are plagued by a slew of injury problems as the likes of Marcelo Silva (hamstring), Pablo Ruiz (knee) and Justen Glad (ankle) have all been ruled out through injuries.

Veteran defender Erik Holt has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury back in February, while Kevin Bonilla continues his lengthy spell in the treatment room.

The visitors will also be without the duo of goalkeeper Gavin Beavers and 20-year-old midfielder Diego Luna, who are currently away on international duty.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Hidalgo, Vera, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Arango, Luna; Julio

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/05/24 Real Salt Lake 1-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 08/10/23 Real Salt Lake 2-3 Sporting Kansas City MLS 13/07/23 Sporting Kansas City 2-2 Real Salt Lake MLS 09/02/23 Real Salt Lake 2-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS Preseason 18/07/22 Real Salt Lake 3-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS

