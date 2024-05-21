Sporting Kansas City vs FC Tulsa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Tulsa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will take on FC Tulsa in the US Open Cup Round-of-16 at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday.

It will be a difficult test of skill for the USL Championship side to take the game to the MLS side in this knockout tie. The hosts though have lost four MLS games in a row and will need to be wary of being complacent in this mid-week fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Tulsa kick-off time

Date: May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Tulsa online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on MLS Soccer, USL Soccer and US Soccer websites in the US. Match highlights will be available on these sites after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City will be without Logan Ndenbe and Kayden Pierre for this fixture as they have been ruled out due to injuries.

Dany Rosero and Remi Walter are also on the injury list as their availability is not certain.

Sporting Kansas City predicted XI: Melia; Davis, Fontas, Voloder, Leibold; Hernandez, Radoja, Rodriguez; Thommy, Agada, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

FC Tulsa team news

FC Tulsa have no fresh injuries to deal with ahead of their knockout round clash against Sporting Kansas City. They are heading into this game on the back of a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Tampa Bay Rowdies and will be looking to field their best possible lineup.

FC Tusla predicted XI: Roggeveen, St Clair, Bourgeois, Tetteh, Seagrist, Portillo, Ferri, Laszo, Diallo, Stojanovic, Goodrum.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Creek, Roggeveen Defenders: Souahy, Rogers, Tetteh, Filho, Seagrist, Bourgeois, Bernal, St Clair, Sanchez Midfielders: Ponce, Diallo, Ferri, Yosef, Sowinski, Laszo, Kacinari, Portillo, Sanchez Forwards: Dyer, Goodrum, Stojanovic, Dalou, Pacheco

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Sporting Kansas City and FC Tulsa.

Useful links