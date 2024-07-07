Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sub-par sides in the MLS Western Conference will lock horns at Children's Mercy Park on Sunday as Sporting Kansas City host FC Dallas.

Kansas City were beaten 2-1 by the Colorado Rapids on Thursday. Making it to the playoffs in 2024 will be an uphill challenge for Peter Vermes' side, who sit second from the bottom in the Western Conference, 11 points behind the playoff line with a dozen games left to play.

Elsewhere, an own-goal three minutes from the 90 lifted the Toros to a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers. As a result, FC Dallas have closed the gap in the race for a playoff berth, currently five points below that line in the Western Conference.

Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Children's Mercy Park

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Kansas City will be without Robert Castellanos on Thursday due to a sore ankle. Remi Walter is sidelined with a knee issue and Logan Ndenbe continues to recover from a ruptured ACL suffered last season. Midfielder Felipe Hernandez will be out indefinitely for this team as he is being investigated for allegedly making illegal bets.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Rosero, Fontas, Leibold; Davis, Rodoja, Thommy; Russell, Agada, Salloi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

FC Dallas team news

The Toros will be missing Liam Fraser against the KC with a knock, Tsiki Ntsabeleng is out due to an illness, Carl Sainte has a lower leg problem and Patrickson Delgado is still recovering from a knee injury.

Jesus Ferreira is doubtful due to a hamstring strain, Paxton Pomykal is out for the season after having surgery on his left knee, Alan Velasco is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL, Geovane Jesus tore his ACL and is still recovering, and Sebastien Ibeagha will be suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Twumasi, Tafari, Junqua; Arriola, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ntsabeleng, Kamungo; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/06/23 Sporting Kansas City 2-1 FC Dallas MLS 19/03/23 FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 10/10/22 FC Dallas 2-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 11/05/22 Sporting Kansas City 4-2 FC Dallas US Open Cup 01/05/22 Sporting Kansas City 2-2 FC Dallas MLS

