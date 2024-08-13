How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Wrexham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bramall Lane will stage the first round Carabao Cup encounter between Sheffield United and Wrexham on Tuesday.

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective league openers. The hosts defeated Preston North End 2-0 in the Championship, while the Red Dragons marked their return to League One with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Bramall Lane

The Carabao Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Carabao Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount and CBS Golazo Network.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Defender Jamie Shackleton is out for at least a month due to a knee injury, while Sam McCallum is ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Tyrese Campbell will eye his Sheffield United debut after joining the club from Stoke City.

Sheffield United possible XI: Grbic; Seriki, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows; Brewster, Souza, Arblaster, Slimane; Peck; Campbell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, Trusty, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Seriki Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Slimane, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Moore, Marsh, Campbell

Wrexham team news

Paul Mullin is unlikely to be risked here despite Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirming that the forward's return to full training.

With the likes of Andy Cannon and Ollie Palmer in the XI, the matchday squad can be expected to be a repeat from the Wycombe win.

Wrexham possible XI: Burton; Barnett, Scarr, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Dalby, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield United and Wrexham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 7, 2023 Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham FA Cup January 29, 2023 Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United FA Cup September 21, 2004 Wrexham 2-3 Sheffield United League Cup August 26, 1997 Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham League Cup August 12, 1997 Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United League Cup

