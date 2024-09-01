How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Watford Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Watford will be looking to preserve their all-win record in the Championship in 2024-25 when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Sunday.

The Hornets are on a winning streak of five games in all competitions after defeating Plymouth Argyle 2-0 in the second round of the Carabao Cup in the mid-week.

Meanwhile, although unbeaten in the league, Chris Wilder's men suffered a Carabao Cup exit following a 1-0 loss to third-tier side Barnsley.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Sheffield United vs Watford kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am PT / 10 am ET Venue: Bramall Lane

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, September 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Summer arrival Jamie Shackleton has to wait for his debut as he recovers from a knee injury, while Femi Seriki remains sidelined with a leg injury. Meanwhile, Auston Trusty has joined Celtic.

Wilder could make a few changes to his XI, as the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Harrison Burrows can be handed starts.

Sheffield United possible XI: Cooper; Gilchrist, Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Brooks, Arblaster, De Souza Costa, Hamer, O'Hare; Moore.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon Defenders: Gilchrist, McCallum, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Sachdev Midfielders: Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck Forwards: Brewster, Moore, Rak-Sakyi, Marsh, Campbell

Watford team news

Midfielder Imran Louza is ruled out after sustaining a leg injury in the Plymouth win.

Mileta Rajovic will be raring for a Championship start following his brace in the cup game last time out, but Watford boss Tom Cleverley is unlikely to look beyond Vakoun Bayo to lead the line.

Watford possible XI: Bachmann; Pollock, Sierralta, Morris; Andrews, Sissoko, Dele-Bashiru, Larouci; Kayembe, Chakvetadze; Bayo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bachmann, Bond Defenders: Ngakia, Sierralta, Porteous, Pollock, Almeida, Tikvic, Ogbonna, Morris, Ebosele, Larouci, Andrews, Keben Midfielders: Chakvetadze, Sema, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru Forwards: Ince, Rajovic, Vata, Jebbison, Bayo, Doumbia, Baah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield United and Watford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 25, 2023 Sheffield United 1-0 Watford Championship August 1, 2022 Watford 1-0 Sheffield United Championship December 26, 2019 Sheffield United 1-1 Watford Premier League October 5, 2019 Watford 0-0 Sheffield United Premier League March 12, 2011 Watford 3-0 Sheffield United Championship

