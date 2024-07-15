Sevilla vs Orlando Pirates: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch preseason friendly

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Sevilla and Orlando Pirates, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pirates will take on seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla on Monday at the Ciudad Deportiva Jose Ramon Cisneros Palacios in Seville.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the Buccaneers secured a second-place finish in the Premier Soccer League standings. The team will return to the CAF Champions League, looking to improve on last season's performance, where they were eliminated in the preliminary round by Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy.

After their first friendly match against Wayne Rooney's EFL League One side Plymouth Argyle ended in a 2-2 draw on Friday evening, the Sea Robbers face a tough test against serial Europa League winners Sevilla, who endured a truly forgettable 2023-24 campaign as they finished 14th in La Liga and suffered a group-stage exit from the Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Orlando Pirates kick-off time

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Ramón Cisneros Palacios Ciudad Deportiva

The preseason friendly match will be played at Ramón Cisneros Palacios Ciudad Deportiva on Monday, July 15, 2024, in Seville, Andalusia, Spain with kick-off time set at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT.

How to watch Sevilla vs Orlando Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes, with ESPN+ and Fubo serving as online streaming options. Live updates from the match will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

With head coach Garcia Pimienta now at the helm of affairs, Sevilla are looking to string together a fine run of form in pre-season and gather momentum for the upcoming campaign.

Sevilla are once again set for an active summer in the transfer market, as they try to make major cuts to their wage bill and recruit promising talent, with a season out of Europe in the mail.

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan, with the option to make the move permanent next summer for around £ 10 million. The Belgian midfielder could be handed his debut here alongside other summer recruits, second striker Peque Fernandez and left winger Chidera Ejuke.

Sevilla possible starting lineup: Nyland; Montiel, Bade, Nianzou, Acuna; Sow, Lokonga; Lukebakio, Januzaj, Ocampos; En-Nesyri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrović, Nyland Defenders: Acuña, Montiel, Navas, Gudelj, Nianzou, Badé, Marcão, Sánchez, Pedrosa, Augustinsson, Salas, Montiel Midfielders: Ocampos, Suso, Delaney, Januzaj, Sow, Rodríguez, Jordán, Ejuke, Fernández, Carmona, Bueno, Lokonga Forwards: En-Nesyri, Lukebakio, Romero

Orlando Pirates team news

Orlando Pirates handed debuts to two players, not including Thalente Mbatha, who has made his move from SuperSport United permanent.

Head coach Jose Riveiro deployed two different XIs for each half of the contest to give every player a chance to present their case. Against Sevilla, Riveiro is expected to field new recruit Gilberto while another new acquisition Ethan Khel could also be tried to guard the goal.

The Buccaneers coach could be trying a system that accommodates the likes of Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Mofokeng, Kabelo Dlamini, Patrick Mswanganyi and Karim Kimvuidi, either from the start or off the bench. Among the starters could be Boitumelo Radiopane, who is back at the club after a loan spell.

Orlando Pirates possible starting lineup: Khel; Ndah, Sibisi, Sesane, Maela; Mbatha, Kimvuidi, Dlamini, Matrose; Kapinga, Radiopane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sipho, Buthelezi, Gumede Defenders: Ndah, Sibisi, Maela, Xoki, Mako, Monyane, Shandu, Sesane, Mthethwa, Sam Midfielders: Ratomo, Saleng, Maswanganyi, Kimvuidi, Ndlondlo, Timm, Dlamini, Kapinga, Mbatha, Makhaula, Otladisa, Mosele, Lebitso, Matrose, Baloni, Selaelo, Tshobeni Forwards: Gilberto, Lepasa, Makgopa, Mabasa, Mofokeng, Radiopane, Nkota

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides across all competitions.

Useful links