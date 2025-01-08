How to watch Seton Hall vs DePaul NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Seton Hall vs DePaul NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Seton Hall Pirates will square off against the DePaul Blue Demons to start a thrilling NCAAM action on January 8, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT.

DePaul scores more points than Seton Hall, getting 77.70 per game in contrast to 61.60 per game for Seton Hall.

DePaul's better percentage of field goals of 45.00%, which highlights their offensive effectiveness, and Seton Hall's poor 39.50% field goal percentage further highlights this gap.

Furthermore, DePaul has a small advantage on the boards, getting 34.40 rebounds each game compared to Seton Hall's 30.90.

Seton Hall Pirates vs DePaul Blue Demons: Date and tip-off time

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the DePaul Blue Demons in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on January 8, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Seton Hall Pirates vs DePaul Blue Demons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Seton Hall Pirates team news

Isaiah Coleman scores an outstanding 14.3 points each game and grabs 5 rebounds. He shoots 42.4% from his attempts and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

Dylan Addae-Wusu boosts scoring with 2.8 assists over 27.8 minutes for each game, but his 1.9 turnovers point to areas that need work.

Scotty Middleton adds protective strength with 0.6 blocks a game.

DePaul Blue Demons team news

Jacob Meyer scores 14.2 points each game on average and makes 43.6% of his field goals and 76.8% of his free throws.

David Skogman gets 6.5 rebounds per game, with 1.7 offensive boards and 4.8 defensive boards.

Conor Enright averages 6.7 assists during 29.2 minutes per game.

Seton Hall Pirates and DePaul Blue Demons head-to-head record

Seton Hall has won four of the last five games it faced against DePaul, which suggests it has always been the better team. Their dominance was evident in their two 2024 games, in which Seton Hall easily won 86-62 and 72-39, showing that they could stop DePaul's attack. DePaul's only win during this time was a close 66–65 win over Seton Hall in March 2023, showing that they could challenge Seton Hall in the right situations. Seton Hall will probably need to be able to control the pace and enforce their defensive strategies. On the other hand, DePaul will need to be able to repeat their offensive unity from their only win in order to have a chance in this game.

Date Results Mar 10, 2024 Seton Hall 86-62 DePaul Jan 31, 2024 Seton Hall 72-39 DePaul Mar 09, 2023 DePaul 66-65 Seton Hall Feb 05, 2023 Seton Hall 69-64 DePaul Jan 14, 2023 Seton Hall 71-67 DePaul

