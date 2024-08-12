How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Pumas Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders and Pumas will lock horns in a round of 16 tie at the 2024 Leagues Cup at Lumen Field on Monday.

The Rave Green defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 in the previous round, while the Liga MX side overpowered Vancouver Whitecpas 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Seattle Sounders and Pumas will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Monday, August 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Seattle Sounders and Pumas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live-action live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMas, TUDN and FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders team news

The Sounders boss Brian Schmetzer is likely to name an unchanged line-up from the Galaxy win, with Cristian Roldan, Paul Rothrock and Jordan Morris starting upfront.

The back four would consist of Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jackson Ragen and Nouhou Tolo in front of goalkeeper Andy Thomas.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Thomas; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Nouhou; Vargas, Joao, Rusnak; C. Roldan, Rothrock, Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Nathan, Nouhou, Bell, A. Roldan, Ragen, Andrade, Baker, Hawkins Midfielders: C. Roldan, Paulo, Atencio, De la Vega, Rusnak, Rothrock, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Chu, Leyva, Kitahara Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rodrigues, Teves

Pumas team news

Pumas will miss midfielder Leo Suarez on account of a torn knee ligament injury.

Scorers in the Caps win, Cesar Huerta and Jorge Ruvalcaba, should be involved in attack once again.

Nathan Silva will remain a regular starter at the back, alongside Lisandro Magallan.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Duarte, Magallan, Silva, Bennevendo; Caicedo, Quispe, Pussetto; Huerta, Ruvalcaba, U. Rivas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Huerta, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Seattle Sounders and Pumas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 4, 2022 Seattle Sounders 3-0 Pumas Concacaf Champions Cup April 27, 2022 Pumas 2-2 Seattle Sounders Concacaf Champions Cup

