Seattle Sounders vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will look to extend their unbeaten run to three MLS games when they host Vancouver Whitecaps at Lumen Field on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes this season, with the Sounders struggling to find their rhythm, posting a 1-3-3 record, while the Whitecaps have shown plenty of promise, standing at 4-1-2.

The hosts are coming into this contest off playing out a goalless stalemate against Dallas the last time out, while the Caps wasted the opportunity to climb into the summit spot in the Western Conference as they suffered a comprehensive 3-1 home defeat at the hands Los Angeles Galaxy.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders' winger Pedro de la Vega is reportedly inching closer to a return from a hamstring strain, but he remains some weeks away from returning to action.

Braudilio Rodrigues and Reed Baker-Whiting remain questionable due to right and left hamstring issues, respectively.

In a huge boost, Leo Chu was an unused substitute against Dallas, having recently returned to full training, while Nouhou Tolo is questionable.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Atencio; C. Roldan, Rusnak, Morris; Ruidiaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: A. Roldan, Andrade, Baker, Tolo, Arreaga, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou Midfielders: Atencio, Paulo, Kossa-Rienzi, Leyva, Kitahara, Roldan, Vargas, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak Forwards: Morris, Chu, Rodrigues, De la Vega, Ruidiaz, Musovski, Rothrock

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver remain without the services of Bjorn Inge Utvik (sore ankle) and Belal Halbouni (hand) due to respective injury concerns.

Attacker Brian White scored his third goal of the ongoing MLS campaign last week, taking him to 42 strikes for the Whitecaps in all competitions, as he sits at just one fewer than Camilo Sanvezzo for the most in club history since the inception of the MLS.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Vite, Cubas, Schopf; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 09/07/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 2-3 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 21/05/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 18/09/22 Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 15/06/22 Seattle Sounders FC 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS

