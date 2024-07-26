Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United make the trip to the Pacific Northwest on Friday to face Seattle Sounders FC in the Loons' first Group Stage game of Leagues Cup 2024.

Minnesota enters this year's Leagues Cup tournament having won at home last week in MLS regular-season action against the San Jose Earthquakes.

Seattle Sounders FC have completely flipped the narrative on their regular-season, where a rough start to the 2024 campaign has now turned into strong run of form, having won six out of the past eight games, starting with the 2-0 win over the Loons in June.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The Leagues Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Minnesota will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Friday, July 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair notably recorded his 25th clean sheet across all competitions against San Jose, marking a strong return to Allianz Field action since competing in Copa America.

Jordan Morris leads the Sounders with nine goals, and longtime offensive threat, Raul Ruidiaz, has notched eight goals, making both a tricky proposition for any opposing team.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; A. Roldan, Gomez-Andrade, Ragen, Tolo; Paulo, Vargas; de la Vega, Rusnak, C. Roldan; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Minnesota United team news

Michael Boxall (international duty), Wil Trapp (hamstring), DJ Taylor (hamstring), Sang Bin Jeong (personal matter) are all out.

With six goals and 11 assists in 23 games, Robin Lod has the ability to change the game at any time, but the Loons midfielder played in the MLS All-Star Game in Columbus on Wednesday and given how close that showcase comes to Friday’s Leagues Cup match puts Lod's involvement very unlikely against Sounders.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Valentin, Harvey, Tapias, Padelford, Rosales; Lod, Sang-bin, Dotson, Hlongwane; Oluwaseyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Smir Defenders: Padelford, Valentin, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan Midfielders: Rosales, Lod, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Harvey Forwards: Fragapane, Jeong, Oluwaseyi, Shashoua, Hlongwane, Pukki, Weah, Adebayo-Smith

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 16/06/24 Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Minnesota United MLS 28/08/23 Minnesota United 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 23/04/23 Seattle Sounders FC 1-0 Minnesota United MLS 16/05/22 Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 Minnesota United MLS 03/04/22 Minnesota United 1-2 Seattle Sounders FC MLS

