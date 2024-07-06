Seattle Sounders FC vs New England Revolution: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Seattle Sounders FC and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders will be looking to pick up three straight wins when they play host to New England Revolution at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

The Sounders continue their climb into the top half of the Western Conference standings as they came from behind to down Chicago Fire 2-1 last time out.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, got back to winning ways on Wednesday night when they held firm to see out a 2-1 win over Atlanta United at the Gillette Stadium.

Seattle Sounders FC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The match will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders will step onto the field without 24-year-old forward Braudilio Rodrigues, who has been absent for the last six matches due to a hamstring injury.

Albert Rusnak, fresh off a brace against Chicago Fire last weekend, is in fine form with nine goal involvements in his last 10 games. The 29-year-old will be a key player to keep an eye on this weekend.

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Vargas, Paulo; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

New England Revolution team news

Meanwhile, the Revs are still missing several key players from the core of their team. Ema Boateng (hamstring), Carles Gil (leg), Peyton Miller (thigh), and Tomas Chancalay (knee) remain sidelined.

Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was absent in the game against Atlanta United due to a hip issue, and former Valencia forward Nacho Gil is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Vrioni, with five goals in his last five matches, will lead the Revs' attack once more, supported by teenager Noel Buck and Colombian winger Dylan Borrero.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Kessler, Jones; Polster, Harkes, Bajraktarevic; Buck, Borrero, Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/11/2019 Seattle Sounders FC 3-3 New England Revolution MLS 07/08/2018 New England Revolution 0-0 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 04/30/2017 Seattle Sounders FC 3-3 New England Revolution MLS 05/29/2016 New England Revolution 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC MLS 03/09/2015 Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 New England Revolution MLS

