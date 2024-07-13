San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes will be keen to carry on the momentum from last week's crucial victory over the Chicago Fire into Saturday when they visit PayPal Park to take on Sporting Kansas City.

The San Jose Earthquakes finally ended their winless run last time out in MLS, with Hernan Lopez's goal proving enough to beat Chicago.

San Jose remain six points adrift of their nearest rivals – Saturday's opponents Sporting KC – at the foot of the Western Conference table.

The visitors, on the other hand, head to California in search of a fourth win in five matches across all competitions to keep their recent resurgence going.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

The match will be played at PayPal Park on Saturday, July 13, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

American duo JT Marcinkowski (knee) and Jamar Ricketts (groin) are out through respective injuries, ruling them out of contention for San Jose. Goalkeeper Daniel hasn't played for the hosts since mid-March due to a shoulder issue, meaning William Yarbrough is expected to feature in goal once again.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Beason, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Kikanovic; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls Midfielders: Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas' Zohran Bassong is suspended for this one having received his marching orders in the win over Dallas.

Kortne Ford also misses out for the visitors through an Achilles tendon injury, while 24-year-old Logan Ndenbe continues to deal with a niggling leg issue. Felipe Hernandez is out indefinitely due to betting.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Castellanos, Fontas, Leibold; Davis, Rodriguez; Vargas, Pulido, Salloi; Agada

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/03/24 Sporting Kansas City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 26/10/23 Sporting Kansas City 0(4)-0(2) San Jose Earthquakes MLS Playoffs 27/08/23 Sporting Kansas City 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 16/04/23 San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 28/08/22 Sporting Kansas City 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes MLS

