San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

San Jose Earthquakes will be keen to carry on the momentum from last week's crucial victory over the Chicago Fire into Saturday when they visit PayPal Park to take on Sporting Kansas City.
The San Jose Earthquakes finally ended their winless run last time out in MLS, with Hernan Lopez's goal proving enough to beat Chicago.
San Jose remain six points adrift of their nearest rivals – Saturday's opponents Sporting KC – at the foot of the Western Conference table.
The visitors, on the other hand, head to California in search of a fourth win in five matches across all competitions to keep their recent resurgence going.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|PayPal Park
The match will be played at PayPal Park on Saturday, July 13, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
San Jose Earthquakes team news
American duo JT Marcinkowski (knee) and Jamar Ricketts (groin) are out through respective injuries, ruling them out of contention for San Jose. Goalkeeper Daniel hasn't played for the hosts since mid-March due to a shoulder issue, meaning William Yarbrough is expected to feature in goal once again.
San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Beason, Munie, Rodrigues, Costa; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Lopez, Kikanovic; Ebobisse
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Yarbrough, Bieganski, Ochoa, Jackson
|Defenders:
|Marie, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Verhoeven, Walls
|Midfielders:
|Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Tsakiris, Mendoza, Baldisimo, Medina
|Forwards:
|Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Cowell
Sporting Kansas City team news
Sporting Kansas' Zohran Bassong is suspended for this one having received his marching orders in the win over Dallas.
Kortne Ford also misses out for the visitors through an Achilles tendon injury, while 24-year-old Logan Ndenbe continues to deal with a niggling leg issue. Felipe Hernandez is out indefinitely due to betting.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Castellanos, Fontas, Leibold; Davis, Rodriguez; Vargas, Pulido, Salloi; Agada
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe
|Defenders:
|Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/03/24
|Sporting Kansas City 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|26/10/23
|Sporting Kansas City 0(4)-0(2) San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS Playoffs
|27/08/23
|Sporting Kansas City 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|16/04/23
|San Jose Earthquakes 3-0 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|28/08/22
|Sporting Kansas City 1-0 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS