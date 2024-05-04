San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Western Conference basement boys San Jose Earthquakes will welcome Los Angeles FC to the Levi's Stadium in MLS action on Saturday night.
San Jose snapped a four-game losing streak with a point in a 1-1 stalemate against Nashville SC at Geodis Park over the weekend. The fifth-placed visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season after coming out on top in a five-goal thriller that ended 3-2 against Portland Timbers at the BMO Stadium last Sunday.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Levi's Stadium
The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy will be played at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
San Jose Earthquakes team news
San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski will sit out this one with a knee issue, while midfielder Alfredo Morales remains sidelined with a hip injury.
Jack Skahan could be handed with a place in the starting XI here after scoring his first goal of the 2024 campaign off the bench last time out.
San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Costa, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo, Yueill; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough
|Defenders:
|Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts
|Midfielders:
|Espinoza, Yueill, Morales, Mendoza
|Forwards:
|Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd
Los Angeles FC team news
Defender Lorenzo Dellavalle is still out of contention for LAFC owing to a long-term knee issue that has kept him sidelined since September 2023.
The visitors will also be without the services of teenage sensation David Martinez, who has missed the last three games with a back issue.
Los Angeles predicted XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lloris, Romero
|Defenders:
|Campos, Palencia, Duenas, Hollingshead, Segura, Chanot
|Midfielders:
|Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe, Olivera
|Forwards:
|Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Bouanga
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/07/23
|Los Angeles FC 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|21/05/23
|Los Angeles FC 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS
|07/05/23
|San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|21/08/22
|San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FC
|MLS
|29/05/22
|Los Angeles FC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes
|MLS