San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerSan Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FCSan Jose EarthquakesLos Angeles FC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Western Conference basement boys San Jose Earthquakes will welcome Los Angeles FC to the Levi's Stadium in MLS action on Saturday night.

San Jose snapped a four-game losing streak with a point in a 1-1 stalemate against Nashville SC at Geodis Park over the weekend. The fifth-placed visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season after coming out on top in a five-goal thriller that ended 3-2 against Portland Timbers at the BMO Stadium last Sunday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date:Saturday, May 4, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
Venue:Levi's Stadium

The MLS match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy will be played at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski will sit out this one with a knee issue, while midfielder Alfredo Morales remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Jack Skahan could be handed with a place in the starting XI here after scoring his first goal of the 2024 campaign off the bench last time out.

San Jose predicted XI: Yarbrough; Costa, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Tsakiris, Gruezo, Yueill; Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Daniel, Biegański, Yarbrough
Defenders:Rodrigues, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts
Midfielders:Espinoza, Yueill, Morales, Mendoza
Forwards:Pellegrino, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd

Los Angeles FC team news

Defender Lorenzo Dellavalle is still out of contention for LAFC owing to a long-term knee issue that has kept him sidelined since September 2023.

The visitors will also be without the services of teenage sensation David Martinez, who has missed the last three games with a back issue.

Los Angeles predicted XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Olivera, Bogusz, Bouanga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lloris, Romero
Defenders:Campos, Palencia, Duenas, Hollingshead, Segura, Chanot
Midfielders:Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe, Olivera
Forwards:Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch Competition
09/07/23Los Angeles FC 1-1 San Jose EarthquakesMLS
21/05/23Los Angeles FC 2-1 San Jose EarthquakesMLS
07/05/23San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FCMLS
21/08/22San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Los Angeles FCMLS
29/05/22Los Angeles FC 3-2 San Jose EarthquakesMLS

Useful links

