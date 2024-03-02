San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch California Clasico

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Jose Earthquakes welcome Los Angeles Galaxy to Avaya Stadium in the latest instalment of Major League Soccer's California Clasico on Saturday night, with both sides looking for their first win of the season.

LA Galaxy almost secured victory over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami last time out, but despite dominating the chunk of the game, they could not put enough distance between themselves and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw. The visitors will hope their strong performance could serve as a springboard for their confidence this season.

San Jose, on the other hand, were left scratching their heads in last Saturday’s league opener as they fell to a 2-1 loss against FC Dallas after conceding the winning goal deep in the stoppage time.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue: PayPal Park

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Jose Earthquakes team news

San Jose shot-stopper James Marcinkowski remains out of contention as he is currently recovering from a ligament issue that will likely keep him out till June, while Niko Tsakiris is sidelined with a groin injury.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Daniel; Akapo, Rodrigues, Beason, Marie; Espinoza, Gruezo, Yueill, Skahan; Pellegrino, Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daniel, Biegański, Ochoa, Marcinkowski, Yarbrough Defenders: Rodrigues, Akapo, Wilson, Marie, Costa, Beason, Thompson, Verhoeven, Ricketts Midfielders: Gruezo, Espinoza, Tsakiris, Yueill, Medina, Morales, Baldisimo, Mendoza Forwards: Pellegrino, Bouda, Ebobisse, Kikanović, Skahan, Cowell, Judd

LA Galaxy team news

Mark Delgado's second yellow card against Inter Miami has been rescinded, and he is now eligible for LA Galaxy in this match. Jalen Neal is out for at least six weeks with an abdominal injury.

Julian Aude is questionable after picking up a hamstring problem in the last match.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Brugman, Brugman; Puig; Paintsil, Joveljic, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCarthy, Mićović Defenders: Yoshida, Cáceres, Aude, Yamane, Neal, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Ferkranus, Nelson Midfielders: Puig, Paintsil, Brugman, Fagúndez, Perez, Delgado, Cerrillo, Lepley Forwards: Pec, Joveljić, Berry, Vivi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28/01/24 LA Galaxy 1-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS Preseason 31/08/23 San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 LA Galaxy MLS 02/07/23 San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 LA Galaxy MLS 15/05/23 LA Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes MLS 25/09/22 San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 LA Galaxy MLS

