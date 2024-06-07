San Diego Wave vs Orlando Pride: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Orlando Pride, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC (3-4-3, 12 points) return to the home comforts of San Diego as they welcome Orlando Pride (8-0-3, 27 points) to Snapdragon Stadium for Friday night's NWSL contest.

The Pride are coming off a historic 2-1 win over the Portland Thorns, with both goals coming from forward Barbra Banda. That was their eighth straight win as they now hold the record for the longest winning streak in NWSL history. San Diego, meanwhile, played out a scoreless draw against Angel City FC in their most recent fixture.

San Diego Wave FC vs Orlando Pride kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, United States, on Friday, June 7, 2024, with kick-off at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Orlando Pride online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States (US). Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

The 0-0 draw against Angel City in Los Angeles was Alex Morgan's first game coming back from injury, and the entire squad is healthy after several weeks of dealing with injuries and fitness issues.

Having said that, both Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw started a friendly match for the USWNT against South Korea back on June 4, and it is unclear if either player will start from the outset in this game.

San Diego possible XI: Sheridan; Dahlkemper, McNabb, Wesley, Westphal; Ascanio, Colaprico, McCaskill, Jones, Doniak; Bennett

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner Defenders: Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, McNabb, Wesley, Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez Midfielders: Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Turnbow, Doniak, Enge, McCaskill, DeMarco, Pulver, Altschuld, Ascanio Forwards: Morgan, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Ali, Bennett, Sodoma, Jones

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride will be without the services of several key players for Friday night's game. Angelina, Celia, Simone Charley, Luana, Megan Montefusco, and Viviana Villacorta are all sidelined due to their respective injuries and illnesses.

Forward Barbra Banda scored her seventh and eighth goals of the season for Orlando in their last match against Portland. She will continue to lead the line alongside Ally Watt upfront.

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Sams, Strom, Abello, Martinez; Gautrat, Doyle, McCutcheon, Lemos; Watt, Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/04/24 Orlando Pride 1-1 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 26/08/23 Orlando Pride 1-1 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 30/04/23 San Diego Wave FC 1-3 Orlando Pride NWSL 26/09/22 Orlando Pride 2-2 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 14/08/22 San Diego Wave FC 0-1 Orlando Pride NWSL

