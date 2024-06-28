San Diego Wave vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC and Chicago Red Stars meet at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday night, with the two clubs separated by just two points in the NWSL table.

Friday night will begin a new chapter in the history of San Diego. After going winless in their past seven games, the San Diego Wave announced Monday afternoon that they were parting company with English manager Casey Stoney.

However, the 2024 regular season has not gone to plan for the 2023 NWSL Shield. They currently sit in ninth place in the league standings, outside the playoff picture, with just three victories. The Wave are winless in their last seven, and a recent 0-0 draw with the Houston Dash proved to be the final straw for Stoney's tenure at the club.

The Red Stars, who just hired a new coach in the offseason are without a win in their last five after winning two straight in early May. Last time out, Chicago allowed three unanswered goals in the 3-1 loss to North Carolina Courage in Cary to tumble down to seventh in the table.

San Diego Wave FC vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium Location: San Diego, California

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, June 28, 2024 with kick-off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

Paul Buckle is set to serve as interim head coach. San Diego defender Naomi Girma and forward Jaedyn Shaw have been named to the 18-player U.S. Women's National Team for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Defender Abby Dahlkemper was, however, fortunate to avoid a serious ankle injury when snapping into tackles against Gotham.

She started the 0-0 draw against Houston, but veteran Alex Morgan (excused absence) was unavailable last time out. The 34-year-old Morgan, who was the most notable absence on the 18-player USWNT Paris Olympic list, has also been dropped from missed more than a month with the San Diego Wave after she injured her left ankle on April 19, but she has since returned.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Girma, Lundkvist, Dahlkemper, Torpey; McCaskill, Colaprico, Shaw; Doniak, Sanchez, Bennett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, Wesley, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Sanchez

Chicago Red Stars team news

Sami Feller (hip) is on the season-ending injured list. Chicago Red Stars goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, and forward, Mallory Swanson, will join the United States Olympic Women's Soccer Team on the country's bid for gold in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Swanson showed her world-class speed and ability on the ball, back-heel volleying the ball to herself and then carrying it another 20 yards before unleashing a long-range goal in the 12 minutes to open the scoring against North Carolina. However, that was the only moment of sheer brilliance Chicago produced throughout the game.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Anderson, Kuikka, Staab, Milazzo; Bianchi, Roccaro, Griffith, Curran; Swanson, Cook.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/07/23 Chicago Red Stars 1-1 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 26/03/23 San Diego Wave FC 3-2 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 17/10/22 San Diego Wave FC 2-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 31/07/22 Chicago Red Stars 0-1 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 16/05/22 San Diego Wave FC 2-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL

