Sacramento Republic vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

Sacramento Republic will take on Seattle Sounders in the quarter-final of the US Open Cup at the Heart Health Park on Tuesday.
Seattle have won their last three games in a row and will be confident of extending their unbeaten run of five matches. Sacramento, on the other hand, have registered only one win in their last four matches and will find it difficult to deal with the MLS side.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sacramento Republic vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time
|Date:
|July 9, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 pm ET
|Venue:
|Heart Health Park
The match will be played at the Heart Health Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Sacramento Republic team news
Sacramento Republic don't have any fresh injury concerns ahead of their knockout clash against Seattle. They will be hoping to spring a surprise and knock the MLS side out of the tournament, with their full squad available for selection.
Sacramento Republic possible XI: Mazzola; Gurr, Timmer, Donovan, Wiedt; Ross, Fernandes, Sanchez; Cicerone, Amann, Willey.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Vitiello, Mazzola
|Defenders:
|Ricketts, Desmond, Donovan, Ukaegbu, Timmer, Wiedt
|Midfielders:
|Parano Rasguido, López, Lopez, Fernandes, Jauregui, Gurr, Ross, Sanchez, Willey
|Forwards:
|Phillips, Herrera, Amann, Cicerone
Seattle Sounders team news
Seattle Sounders will continue to miss the presence of forward Braudilio Rodrigues, who is out due to a hamstring injury.
Albert Rusnak's form has been excellent in recent games and will be the player to watch out for in this fixture,
Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Vargas, Paulo; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Thomas, Castro
|Defenders:
|Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker
|Midfielders:
|Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu
|Forwards:
|Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/02/24
|Seattle Sounders 0 - 1 Sacramento Republic
|Friendly
|06/02/20
|Seattle Sounders 6 - 2 Sacramento Republic
|Friendly
|07/06/18
|Sacramento Republic E 2 - 1 Seattle Sounders
|US Open Cup