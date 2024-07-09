Sacramento Republic vs Seattle Sounders: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch US Open Cup game

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Sacramento Republic FC and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sacramento Republic will take on Seattle Sounders in the quarter-final of the US Open Cup at the Heart Health Park on Tuesday.

Seattle have won their last three games in a row and will be confident of extending their unbeaten run of five matches. Sacramento, on the other hand, have registered only one win in their last four matches and will find it difficult to deal with the MLS side.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sacramento Republic vs Seattle Sounders kick-off time

Date: July 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm ET Venue: Heart Health Park

The match will be played at the Heart Health Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 11 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sacramento Republic FC vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sacramento Republic team news

Sacramento Republic don't have any fresh injury concerns ahead of their knockout clash against Seattle. They will be hoping to spring a surprise and knock the MLS side out of the tournament, with their full squad available for selection.

Sacramento Republic possible XI: Mazzola; Gurr, Timmer, Donovan, Wiedt; Ross, Fernandes, Sanchez; Cicerone, Amann, Willey.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vitiello, Mazzola Defenders: Ricketts, Desmond, Donovan, Ukaegbu, Timmer, Wiedt Midfielders: Parano Rasguido, López, Lopez, Fernandes, Jauregui, Gurr, Ross, Sanchez, Willey Forwards: Phillips, Herrera, Amann, Cicerone

Seattle Sounders team news

Seattle Sounders will continue to miss the presence of forward Braudilio Rodrigues, who is out due to a hamstring injury.

Albert Rusnak's form has been excellent in recent games and will be the player to watch out for in this fixture,

Seattle Sounders possible XI: Frei; Roldan, Gomez, Ragen, Baker-Whiting; Vargas, Paulo; Roldan, Rusnak, Chu; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Paulo, Baker-Whiting, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Seattle Sounders 0 - 1 Sacramento Republic Friendly 06/02/20 Seattle Sounders 6 - 2 Sacramento Republic Friendly 07/06/18 Sacramento Republic E 2 - 1 Seattle Sounders US Open Cup

Useful links