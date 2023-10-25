River Plate vs Independiente: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional Argentina match between River Plate and Independiente, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wednesday's Superliga Argentina actions sees two of Argentina’s biggest clubs locking horns, as defending champions River Plate plays host to leaders Independiente in a high-stakes Zone A encounter, with the two sides separated by just two points at the top-of-the-table heading into matchday 10.

Having suffered elimination from the Copa Libertadores and the Argentine Cup, River Plate finds themselves in a tight spot, and there's now an even greater emphasis on their performance in the domestic league. The hosts had to come from behind in order to salvage a point at Colon last weekend.

Currently riding on a six-match unbeaten run (4W, 1D), Martin Demichelis' men will look to continue their positive momentum when they host group leaders Independiente.

Independiente, meanwhile, climbed to the top in the last round with the hammering of Barracas Central (3-0). Although they are still focused on avoiding the relegation threat in the yearly table, where they were languishing at the start of the season, they now dare to dream, and have shown strong form since the arrival of coach Carlos Tevez.

The visitors' are currently enjoying an eight-game unbeaten streak, with five wins and three draws pushing them to first place in Zone A, and stand a great chance of getting into the quarterfinals of the tournament and fighting for a title.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

River Plate vs Independiente kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

The game between River Plate and Independiente will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 25, 2023. Kick-off is at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT.

How to watch River Plate vs Independiente online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate head coach Martín Demichelis will have to make do with the absence of playmaker, Nicolás de la Cruz, who is sidelined due to tendonitis in his left leg. His stellar performances have been crucial for the Millionaires, making his absence a big blow for the hosts. Nevertheless, Demichelis could make a number of changes to his starting lineup for this vital clash.

Goalkeeper Franco Armani is set to reclaim his position in between the sticks following his injury return, while Paulo Díaz could return to the central defense. Enzo Díaz and Milton Casco are vying for a single pivot place in the starting lineup, while up front, Miguel Borja is expected to lead the attack.

River Plate possible XI: Centurion; Herrera, Gonzalez, Funes Mori, Casco; Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro; Lanzini, Borja, Barco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Centurion, Lavagnino, Armani Defenders: P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon Forwards: Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari

Independiente team news

Left-winger Rodrigo Márquez (ACL) and centre-forward Martín Cauteruccio (ill) are set to miss the clash, with the expected return date for the former in early November. Left-back Ayrton Costa (hamstring), and defensive midfield Agustín Mulet (adductor tear) are both long-term injury absentees, and remain on the sidelined.

Independiente possible XI: Rey; Isla, Baez, Laso, Perez; Gonzalez, Marcone, Mancuello; Canelo, Rojas, Martínez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rey, Bacchia Defenders: Isla, Baez, Laso, Perez, Aguilar, Elizalde, Da Rosa Midfielders: Gonzalez, Marcone, Mancuello, Sarrafiore, Mulet, Pozzo, Toloza, Lopez Forwards: Canelo, Rojas, Martínez, Gimenez, Hidalgo, Canelo, Atencio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/4/23 River Plate 2-0 Independiente Argentina Primera Division 8/8/22 Independiente 1-0 River Plate Argentina Primera Division 6/9/21 River Plate 1-1 Independiente Argentina Primera Division 10/1/21 River Plate 0-2 Independiente Argentina Superliga Cup 20/1/20 Independiente 1-2 River Plate Argentina Primera Division

Useful links