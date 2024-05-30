River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

River Plate will take on Deportivo Tachira in their final group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Thursday.
River Plate will be looking to avoid a third defeat across all competitions when they take the pitch in the mid-week fixture. In this tournament however, the Argentinian team has already qualified to the next stage and can cement the top spot with at least a point in the last group game. Tachira have nothing to play as they are bottom of the standings and have already been knocked out.
River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira kick-off time
|Date:
|May 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8pm ET
|Venue:
|Mas Monumental Stadium
The match will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
River Plate team news
River Plate will likely be missing Ramiro Funes Mori due to illness, while Manuel Lanzini is suffering from a sore foot, and Ignacio Fernandez is dealing with a back injury.
Neither Lanzini nor Fernandez is expected to return until early June.
River Plate possible XI: Armani; Sant'Anna, Gonzalez Pirez, Diaz, Casco; Villagra, Fonseca, Aliendro; Echeverri; Borja, Solari.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
|Defenders:
|P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera
|Midfielders:
|Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Palavecino
|Forwards:
|Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre
Deportivo Tachira team news
Tachira will be without Yanniel Hernandez, as the Venezuelan midfielder received a straight red card in the second half against Nacional.
Tachira predicted XI: Camargo; Vivas, Gutierrez, N. Hernandez; Vargas, Chacon, Cova, Saggiomo; Uribe, Mendoza; J. Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Camargo, Araque
|Defenders:
|Camacho, Benitez, Diaz, Calzadilla, Vivas, N. Hernandez
|Midfielders:
|Vargas, Robles, Cova, Figueroa, Diaz, Saggiomo, Sosa, Castillo
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Castillo, Chacon, Mendoza, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/04/24
|Deportivo Táchira 0 - 2 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores
|14/04/04
|River Plate 2 - 2 Deportivo Táchira
|Copa Libertadores
|11/02/04
|Deportivo Táchira 0 - 0 River Plate
|Copa Libertadores