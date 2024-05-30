River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Deportivo Tachira, as well as kick-off time and team news.

River Plate will take on Deportivo Tachira in their final group game of the Copa Libertadores at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Thursday.

River Plate will be looking to avoid a third defeat across all competitions when they take the pitch in the mid-week fixture. In this tournament however, the Argentinian team has already qualified to the next stage and can cement the top spot with at least a point in the last group game. Tachira have nothing to play as they are bottom of the standings and have already been knocked out.

River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira kick-off time

Date: May 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm ET Venue: Mas Monumental Stadium

The match will be played at the Mas Monumental Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch River Plate vs Deportivo Tachira online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

River Plate will likely be missing Ramiro Funes Mori due to illness, while Manuel Lanzini is suffering from a sore foot, and Ignacio Fernandez is dealing with a back injury.

Neither Lanzini nor Fernandez is expected to return until early June.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Sant'Anna, Gonzalez Pirez, Diaz, Casco; Villagra, Fonseca, Aliendro; Echeverri; Borja, Solari.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Boselli, D. Martinez, Gonzalez Pirez, E. Diaz, Casco, Sant'Anna, Herrera Midfielders: Villagra, Fonseca, Kranevitter, Aliendro, Simon, Echeverri, Barco, Mastantuono, Palavecino Forwards: Colidio, Borja, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Deportivo Tachira team news

Tachira will be without Yanniel Hernandez, as the Venezuelan midfielder received a straight red card in the second half against Nacional.

Tachira predicted XI: Camargo; Vivas, Gutierrez, N. Hernandez; Vargas, Chacon, Cova, Saggiomo; Uribe, Mendoza; J. Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Camargo, Araque Defenders: Camacho, Benitez, Diaz, Calzadilla, Vivas, N. Hernandez Midfielders: Vargas, Robles, Cova, Figueroa, Diaz, Saggiomo, Sosa, Castillo Forwards: Hernandez, Castillo, Chacon, Mendoza, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/04/24 Deportivo Táchira 0 - 2 River Plate Copa Libertadores 14/04/04 River Plate 2 - 2 Deportivo Táchira Copa Libertadores 11/02/04 Deportivo Táchira 0 - 0 River Plate Copa Libertadores

