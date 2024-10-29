+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
TOPSHOT-FBL-LIBERTADORES-MINEIRO-RIVERAFP
Copa Libertadores
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's River Plate vs Atletico MG Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresRiver PlateAtletico MGRiver Plate vs Atletico MG

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Atletico MG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico MG have a better chance of making the Copa Libertadores final as they take on River Plate at Estadio Mas Monumental on Tuesday.

Galo make the trip to Buenos Aires after registering a 3-0 victory over River at Arena MRV in the opening leg of the two-legged semi-finals, and the Argentine outfit will need much more than just maintain a hundred percent record at home in the competition this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch River Plate vs Atletico MG online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Atletico MG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

River Plate vs Atletico MG kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 29, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
Venue:Mas Monumental

The Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Atletico MG will be played at Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

River Plate team news

Midfielder Rodrigo Aliendro is unlikely to be available here after missing the last two games due to a shoulder issue, while Agustin Sant'Anna and Marcos Acuna remain sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Paulo Diaz would continue in place of Acuna, while Matias Kranevitter is likely to earn a recall to the XI after starting on the bench in the first leg.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Bustos, P. Diaz, Pezzella, Gonzalez-Pirez; Simon, Kranevitter, Fernandez; Bareiro, Borja, Colidio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran
Defenders:Funes Mori, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Bustos, P. Diaz, Casco, Zabala, Pezzella
Midfielders:Fonseca, Kranevitter, Meza, Lanzini, Martinez, Echeverri, Villagra, Fernandez, Mastantuono, Simon
Forwards:Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Atletico MG team news

As for the visitors, it will be too soon for Bernard and Cadu to return to action as the midfield duo nurse knee injuries.

Deyverson will be buoyed after his brace in the opening leg, while Paulinho - the scorer of the other goal - should also be involved in attack once again.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Everson will be eyeing another clean sheet.

Atletico MG possible XI: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Otavio, Franco, Arana; Hulk, Paulinho; Deyverson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Delfim, Everson, Mendes, Atila
Defenders:Lyanco, Fuchs, Lemos, Alonso, Arana, Igor Rabello, Mariano, Saravia, Rubens, Romulo, Vitor Gabriel
Midfielders:Otavio, Scarpa, Zaracho, Igor Gomes, Vera, Franco, Paulo Vitor, Robert
Forwards:Hulk, Deyverson, Paulinho, Vargas, Kardec, Palacios, Alisson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between River Plate and Atletico MG across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 22, 2024Atletico MG 3-0 River PlateCopa Libertadores
August 18, 2021Atletico MG 3-0 River PlateCopa Libertadores
August 11, 2021River Plate 0-1 Atletico MGCopa Libertadores
October 8, 1978Atletico MG 1-0 River PlateCopa Libertadores
September 28, 1978River Plate 1-0 Atletico MGCopa Libertadores

Useful links

Advertisement