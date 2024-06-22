Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy return to Major League Soccer action this weekend to take on Real Salt Lake in a top-of-the-table Western Conference clash at America First Field.

RSL stretched their unbeaten run to 15 straight league games following a dramatic 4-3 away victory over Sporting Kansas City during the midweek. The Western Conference outfit's unbeaten streak includes nine victories and six draws that have put them in first place in the division with 37 points, just three points ahead of the Galaxy with their upcoming opponents having a game in hand.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, come into this contest off the back of a 2-0 win over the improved NYCFC, with Dejan Joveljic and Diego Fagundez each getting on the scoresheet to propel LA to victory.

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field Location: Sandy, Utah, United States

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

RSL manager Pablo Mastroeni will be without a host of key players due to injury for the clash against LA Galaxy. Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are both dealing with hamstring injuries and won't return to action until late next month, while Justen Glad's ankle problem has him out until next month.

Pablo Ruiz is still in the treatment room, recuperating from a knee injury sustained earlier this month.

Real Salt Lake predicted XI: MacMath; Brody, Quinton, Vera, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

LA Galaxy team news

The Galaxy will have to make do without the services of star Riqui Puig once more, as the former Barcelona playmaker is still recovering from a groin issue. Jonathan Perez and Gaston Brugman have joined Puig in the treatment room with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, and all three players are expected to return by mid-July.

LA Galaxy predicted XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, Aude; Cerrillo, Delgado; Pec, Fagundez, Paintsil; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers: Frei, Thomas, Castro Defenders: Andrade, Arreaga, Ragen, Nathan, Bell, Hawkins, Nouhou, A. Roldan, Baker Midfielders: Leyva, Atencio, Kitahara, C. Roldan, Vargas, Rusnak, Chu Forwards: Ruidiaz, Morris, Musovski, Rothrock, Teves

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 Sporting Kansas City 3-4 Real Salt Lake MLS 16/06/24 CF Montreal 0-0 Real Salt Lake MLS 02/06/24 Real Salt Lake 5-1 Austin FC MLS 30/05/24 Seattle Sounders 1-1 Real Salt Lake MLS 26/05/24 FC Dallas 3-3 Real Salt Lake MLS

