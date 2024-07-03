Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake will be seeking to bounce back from a rare defeat last time out when they host Houston Dynamo at America First Field on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Charlotte FC in their last outing and make the trip to Utah in pursuit of a third straight victory to continue their recent resurgence.

El Naranja sit sixth in the Western Conference standings, one point adrift of the top four, while the Claret and Cobalt have now dropped down to third in the West.

Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue: America First Field

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Forward Cristian Arango is doubtful for Real Salt Lake after suffering an injury against the LA Galaxy last time out.

Carlos Andres Gomez, 21, collected his fifth yellow card of the season in the same encounter and will now serve a suspension.

Jose Bonilla and Erik Holt miss out through knee injuries, while Marcelo Silva is still working his way back to full fitness following an ankle injury.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Hidalgo, Oviedo, Katranis; Palacio, Ojeda; Luna, Crooks, Barajas; Arango

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Rivera, Katranis Midfielders: Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings Forwards: Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Houston Dynamo FC team news

Franco Escobar will serve a one-match suspension here, making the Argentine ineligible to feature for Houston Dynamo.

The visitors will also be missing Nelson Quinones and McKinze Gaines, but the latter is getting closer to a return to action.

Ibrahim Aliyu scored in the fifth minute against Charlotte on Saturday, and the Dynamo forward will look to dash out of the blocks again in Salt Lake.

Houston Dynamo possible XI: Clark; Steres, Micael, Sviatchenko, Dorsey; Herrera, Artur; Aliyu, Bassi, Blessing; Vidal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Tarbell, Valdez Defenders: Sargeant, Sviatchenko, Micael, Bartlow, Steres, Smith, Schmitt, Escobar, Dorsey Midfielders: Artur, Caicedo, Carrasquilla, Gregus, Raines, Bassi, Kowalczyk Forwards: Aliyu, Segal, Gyamfi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/11/23 Houston Dynamo 1-1 Real Salt Lake (4-3 Penalties) MLS 07/11/23 Real Salt Lake 1-1 Houston Dynamo (5-4 Penalties) MLS 30/10/23 Houston Dynamo 2-1 Real Salt Lake MLS 27/08/23 Real Salt Lake 0-3 Houston Dynamo MLS 24/08/23 Houston Dynamo 3-1 Real Salt Lake USO

