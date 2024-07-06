This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face Real Salt Lake at America First Field on Sunday in an interconference MLS clash.

The hosts are in the hunt for top spot in the Western Conference, currently sitting joint-top with 40 points, while the visitors are eighth with 24 points, hanging onto the final MLS Cup playoff berth in their division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date:Saturday, July 6, 2024
Kick-off time:9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT
Venue:America First Field

The match will be played at America First Field on Saturday, July 6, 2024, with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Real Salt Lake team news

Real Salt Lake are missing some key players due to injuries as they prepare for their next clash. Jose Bonilla and Pablo Ruiz are sidelined with knee issues, while Erik Holt and Marcelo Silva are grappling with hamstring troubles.

The fitness of Maikel Chang and Justen Glad is also hanging in the balance; both are recovering from ankle injuries and need to be back at full throttle to make an appearance.

On a brighter note, Cristian Arango, the MLS' top marksman with 16 goals in 21 matches, is ready to lead the line.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Brody, Davis, Oviedo, Katranis; Eneli, Ojeda; Luna, Crooks, Gomez; Arango

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:MacMath, Gomez, Beavers
Defenders:Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Rivera, Katranis
Midfielders:Ojeda, Luna, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Wellings
Forwards:Arango, Gómez, Barajas, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson

Atlanta United team news

The visitors will be missing winger Edwin Mosquera, who is currently recovering from a knee injury and could be out until August. Atlanta will also be without Senegalese attacker Jamal Thiare, who is out with a shoulder issue.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lennon, Fortune, Muyumba, Slisz, Wiley; Rios, Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cohen, Westberg, Guzan
Defenders:Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards
Midfielders:Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune
Forwards:Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/07/22Atlanta United 2-1 Real Salt LakeMLS
25/05/19Real Salt Lake 2-1 Atlanta UnitedMLS
23/09/18Atlanta United 2-0 Real Salt LakeMLS
23/04/17Real Salt Lake 1-3 Atlanta UnitedMLS

Useful links

