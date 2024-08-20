How to watch today's Racing vs Huachipato Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing have the edge when they welcome Huachipato to Estadio Presidente Peron for a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg fixture on Tuesday.
Gustavo Costas' men won the opening leg 2-0 that was held in Chile last week, and have since picked up a 1-0 victory over Newell's Old Boys in Liga Profesional Argentina at the weekend.
Huachipato enter the game on the back of a 2-0 domestic win against Copiaco.
Racing vs Huachipato kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm PT / 6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Presidente Peron
The Copa Sudamericana match between Racing and Huachipato will be played at Estadio Presidente Peron in Avellaneda, Argentina.
It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, August 20, in the United States (US)
Team news & squads
Racing team news
El Primer Grande are to remain without defensive duo Agustin Garcia Basso and Juan Ignacio Nardoni due to injuries.
Adrian Martinez will look to add to his tally of seven goals at 2024 Copa Sudamericana, while Juan Fernando Quintero should be involved in midfield.
Racing possible XI: Arias; Mura, Sigali, Quiros, Rojas; Quintero, Sosa, Almendra; Carbonero, A. Martinez; Salas.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leon, Cambeses, Arias
|Defenders:
|Di Cesare, Pillud, Colombo, Martirena, Conti, Rojas, Sigali, Quiros, Mura, Rubio, Galvan
|Midfielders:
|Quintero, Sosa, Urzi, Miranda, Rodriguez, Solari, Vera, Almendra, Zuculini, Gonzalez, Barrios
|Forwards:
|Salas, A. Martinez, R. Martinez, Carbonero, Degregorio
Huachipato team news
Cris Martinez remains the main threat in attack for the visiting side.
If the game heads to penalties, Fabian Cerda will look to replicate his feet of not conceding even once in the shootout against Uruguayan outfit Racing.
Huachipato possible XI: Cerda; Malanca, Gazzolo, Gonzalez, Castillo; Montes, Silva; Palmezano, Villanueva, Briceno; C. Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Parra, Cerda, Mella
|Defenders:
|Castillo, Gonzalez, Gazzolo, Malanca, J. Gutierrez, Diaz, M. Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Sepulveda, Montes, Villanueva, Silva, J. Martinez, Carcamo, Ampuero, Torres, Leon, Vega
|Forwards:
|Briceno, Rodriguez, Palmezano, Saez, Oyarzun, Brea, C. Martinez, Vargas
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Racing and Huachipato across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2024
|Huachipato 0-2 Racing
|Copa Sudamericana