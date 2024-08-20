How to watch today's Racing vs Huachipato Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing and Huachipato, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing have the edge when they welcome Huachipato to Estadio Presidente Peron for a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 second leg fixture on Tuesday.

Gustavo Costas' men won the opening leg 2-0 that was held in Chile last week, and have since picked up a 1-0 victory over Newell's Old Boys in Liga Profesional Argentina at the weekend.

Huachipato enter the game on the back of a 2-0 domestic win against Copiaco.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing vs Huachipato kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio Presidente Peron

The Copa Sudamericana match between Racing and Huachipato will be played at Estadio Presidente Peron in Avellaneda, Argentina.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, August 20, in the United States (US)

How to watch Racing vs Huachipato online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match between Racing and Huachipato will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, ViX (with Sling TV), beIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing team news

El Primer Grande are to remain without defensive duo Agustin Garcia Basso and Juan Ignacio Nardoni due to injuries.

Adrian Martinez will look to add to his tally of seven goals at 2024 Copa Sudamericana, while Juan Fernando Quintero should be involved in midfield.

Racing possible XI: Arias; Mura, Sigali, Quiros, Rojas; Quintero, Sosa, Almendra; Carbonero, A. Martinez; Salas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leon, Cambeses, Arias Defenders: Di Cesare, Pillud, Colombo, Martirena, Conti, Rojas, Sigali, Quiros, Mura, Rubio, Galvan Midfielders: Quintero, Sosa, Urzi, Miranda, Rodriguez, Solari, Vera, Almendra, Zuculini, Gonzalez, Barrios Forwards: Salas, A. Martinez, R. Martinez, Carbonero, Degregorio

Huachipato team news

Cris Martinez remains the main threat in attack for the visiting side.

If the game heads to penalties, Fabian Cerda will look to replicate his feet of not conceding even once in the shootout against Uruguayan outfit Racing.

Huachipato possible XI: Cerda; Malanca, Gazzolo, Gonzalez, Castillo; Montes, Silva; Palmezano, Villanueva, Briceno; C. Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Parra, Cerda, Mella Defenders: Castillo, Gonzalez, Gazzolo, Malanca, J. Gutierrez, Diaz, M. Gutierrez Midfielders: Sepulveda, Montes, Villanueva, Silva, J. Martinez, Carcamo, Ampuero, Torres, Leon, Vega Forwards: Briceno, Rodriguez, Palmezano, Saez, Oyarzun, Brea, C. Martinez, Vargas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Racing and Huachipato across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2024 Huachipato 0-2 Racing Copa Sudamericana

