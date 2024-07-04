How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro and Club Tijuana will both be looking to get their 2024-25 Liga MX campaigns up and running when they square off at Estadio Corregidora on Friday night.

The hosts lost to Necaxa in the play-in round last term, although Tijuana failed to qualify for the final phase, having finished the regular season down in 15th position in the table.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro FC vs Tijuana kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Queretaro and Tijuana will be available to watch on ViX in the US.

Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates about the fixture.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Left-back Francisco Venegas is expected to make his Queretaro debut in this match, with the 25-year-old brought from Mazatlan for an undisclosed fee in the offseason.

Nicolas Cordero is on loan at the club until the end of the year, and the 25-year-old will operate in the final third of the pitch, while Paolo Yrizar could also feature. Marco Garcia could play in a slightly wider position in the team's opening game of the new campaign, while Samuel Sosa will line up on the opposite side.

Queretaro possible XI: Tapia; Escamilla, Mendoza, Vazquez, Venegas; Sosa, Gomez, Preciado, M Garcia; Cordero, Yrizar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Tijuana team news

Tijuana should have debutants in this encounter, with Unai Bilbao expected to line up in the back four following his recent arrival from San Luis. Attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is also in line to make his debut for the club, while Ake Loba and Jose Raul Zuniga should operate in the attacking third.

Club Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; R Fernandez, Parra, Barbosa, Bilbao; Corona, Rivera, Tona, Reynoso; Loba, Zuniga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Corona, Diaz Defenders: Balanta, Fernandez, Barbosa, Diaz, Vega, Godinez, Mejia, Parra, Inzunza Midfielders: Madrigal, Blanco, Armenta, Tona, Contreras, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Castaneda Forwards: Martinez, Valenzuela, Gonzalez, Cavallini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/02/24 Club Tijuana 1-1 Querétaro FC Liga MX, Clausura 22/10/23 Querétaro FC 1-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura 31/07/23 Club Tijuana 0-1 Querétaro FC Leagues Cup 08/04/23 Club Tijuana 1-2 Querétaro FC Liga MX, Clausura 21/08/22 Querétaro FC 2-0 Club Tijuana Liga MX, Apertura

