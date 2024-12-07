How to watch today's QPR vs Norwich Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between QPR and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich aim to make it three Championship wins on the trot as they take on QPR at MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday.

While the Canaries look to move closer to the top-six after booking wins over Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town, the relegation-threatened hosts are desperate to extend their own three-match unbeaten run following a goalless draw at Watford.

How to watch QPR vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between QPR and Norwich will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

QPR vs Norwich kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The Championship match between QPR and Norwich will be played at MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

QPR team news

Midfielder Sam Field will be suspended after picking up his milestone booking in the game against Watford. So Nicolas Madsen could be joined by Jonathan Varane.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Alfie Lloyd, Karamoko Dembele, Ilias Chair and Michael Frey are all sidelined through injury.

Zan Celar should continue to spearhead the attack.

Norwich team news

Jose Cordoba is in line for a comeback after recovering from a muscle injury, but the Panamanian defender is unlikely to be handed a start.

As for the injuries, Gabriel Forsyth, Josh Sargent and Liam Gibbs are ruled out; with Kenny McLean to start behind centre-forward Borja Sainz.

