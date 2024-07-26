Pumas UNAM vs Austin: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Austin, as well as kick-off time and team news

Pumas UNAM and Austin will kick off Group A games of 2024 Leagues Cup when they clash at the Q2 Stadium on Friday.

The Mexican outfit faced a round of 32 exit to Queretaro at the tournament last year, while the Verde and Black will aim to make it past the group stage for the first time ever.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pumas UNAM vs Austin kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Austin will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Austin will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also catch the live action through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMas and FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Team news & squads

Pumas UNAM team news

Ruben Duarte could continue in the XI following his inclusion from the first whistle in the 2-0 Liga MX win over Pachuca last weekend, but Guillermo Martinez is likely to get the nod ahead of Rogelio Funes Mori upfront.

The goalscorers against last time out - Ulises Rivas and Cesar Huerta - should also be involved in attack once again, with goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez eyeing another clean sheet.

Pumas UNAM possible XI: Gonzalez; Bennevendo, Silva, Duarte, Monroy; Rivas, Lopez; Ruvalcaba, Suarez, Huerta; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, Suarez, Huerta, Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Austin team news

Sebastian Driussi's red card ban from MLS is not applicable here, with Julio Cascante also eligible after serving a yellow card suspension.

Jon Gallagher and Alexander Ring will continue to link up on the right side, with Gyasi Zardes leading the line.

Austin possible XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Hines-Ike, Kolmanic, Biro; Ring, Valencia, Pereira, Driussi, Obrian; Zardes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Bersano, Cleveland Defenders: Hedges, Desler, Hines-Ike, Vaisanen, Jimenez, Gallagher, Cascante, Svatok, Kolmanic, Biro Midfielders: Valencia, Pereira, Ring, Driussi, Finlay, Burton, Wolff Forwards: Bukari, Zardes, Obrian, Rubio, Fodrey, Farkarlun

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Pumas UNAM and Austin will face each other across all competitions.

