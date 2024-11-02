How to watch today's PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG will welcome Lens to Parc des Princes on Saturday, hoping to extend their stay atop the Ligue 1 standings table for another week.

Luis Enrique's men seek to register their third straight league win after defeating Strasbourg and Marseille towards the end of October, while Lens will want to bounce back from a 2-0 loss against Lille.

How to watch PSG and Lens online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

PSG vs Lens kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

Defender Lucas Beraldo will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Goncalo Ramos remain sidelined through injuries.

Enrique may look to offer some rest to star player Bradley Barcola in lieu of the next week's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, so the likes of Marco Asensio, Randal Kolo Muani and Desire Doue can expect to feature in attack on Saturday.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Pacho, Mendes; Mayulu, Ruiz, Vitinha; Asensio, Kolo Muani, Doue.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas Defenders: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho Midfielders: Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves Forwards: Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye

Lens team news

Like Beraldo, Lens defender Facundo Medina will also have to serve a ban due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Jhoanner Chaves is likely to slot in for Medina against PSG, while Przemyslaw Frankowski is cleared for a start despite being taken off at halftime in the Lille defeat.

Among the players on the mend, Wesley Said, Jimmy Cabot, Sidi Bane, Herve Koffi, Martin Satriano and Ruben Aguilar will miss the game on account of their respective concerns.

Lens possible XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Khusanov; Frankowski, Thomasson, Diouf, Chavez; Sotoca, Nzola, Zaroury.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Samba, Petric Defenders: Machado, Danso, Chavez, Sarr, Gradit, Khusanov, Ganiou Midfielders: Fulgini, Costa, Ojediran, Diouf, Mendy, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Thomasson, Pouilly Forwards: Sotoca, Nzola, Labeau, Zaroury

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between PSG and Lens across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 14, 2024 Lens 0-2 PSG Ligue 1 August 26, 2023 PSG 3-1 Lens Ligue 1 April 15, 2023 PSG 3-1 Lens Ligue 1 January 1, 2023 Lens 3-1 PSG Ligue 1 April 23, 2022 PSG 1-1 Lens Ligue 1

