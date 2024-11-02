How to watch today's PSG vs Lens Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PSG will welcome Lens to Parc des Princes on Saturday, hoping to extend their stay atop the Ligue 1 standings table for another week.
Luis Enrique's men seek to register their third straight league win after defeating Strasbourg and Marseille towards the end of October, while Lens will want to bounce back from a 2-0 loss against Lille.
How to watch PSG and Lens online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
PSG vs Lens kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 am PT / 12 pm ET
|Venue:
|Parc des Princes
The Ligue 1 match between PSG and Lens will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.
Team news & squads
PSG team news
Defender Lucas Beraldo will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, while Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Goncalo Ramos remain sidelined through injuries.
Enrique may look to offer some rest to star player Bradley Barcola in lieu of the next week's Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid, so the likes of Marco Asensio, Randal Kolo Muani and Desire Doue can expect to feature in attack on Saturday.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Pacho, Mendes; Mayulu, Ruiz, Vitinha; Asensio, Kolo Muani, Doue.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Safonov, Tenas
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Marquinhos, Mendes, Skriniar, Zague, Pacho
|Midfielders:
|Ruiz, Vitinha, Lee, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Neves
|Forwards:
|Dembele, Asensio, Doue, Kolo Muani, Barcola, Mbaye
Lens team news
Like Beraldo, Lens defender Facundo Medina will also have to serve a ban due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Jhoanner Chaves is likely to slot in for Medina against PSG, while Przemyslaw Frankowski is cleared for a start despite being taken off at halftime in the Lille defeat.
Among the players on the mend, Wesley Said, Jimmy Cabot, Sidi Bane, Herve Koffi, Martin Satriano and Ruben Aguilar will miss the game on account of their respective concerns.
Lens possible XI: Samba; Gradit, Danso, Khusanov; Frankowski, Thomasson, Diouf, Chavez; Sotoca, Nzola, Zaroury.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Samba, Petric
|Defenders:
|Machado, Danso, Chavez, Sarr, Gradit, Khusanov, Ganiou
|Midfielders:
|Fulgini, Costa, Ojediran, Diouf, Mendy, El Aynaoui, Frankowski, Thomasson, Pouilly
|Forwards:
|Sotoca, Nzola, Labeau, Zaroury
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between PSG and Lens across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 14, 2024
|Lens 0-2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|August 26, 2023
|PSG 3-1 Lens
|Ligue 1
|April 15, 2023
|PSG 3-1 Lens
|Ligue 1
|January 1, 2023
|Lens 3-1 PSG
|Ligue 1
|April 23, 2022
|PSG 1-1 Lens
|Ligue 1