How to watch today's Preston vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will aim to climb to the top of the Championship standings table when they take on Preston at Deepdale on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's men are a point behind current leaders Sheffield United after their successive wins over Derby County and Middlesbrough, while Preston side recently snapped a winless run of 10 games in all competitions as Paul Heckingbottom's side defeated Cardiff City on Wednesday.

How to watch Preston vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Preston and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Preston vs Leeds kick-off time

The Championship match between Preston and Leeds United will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Milutin Osmajic marked his return from an eight-gam ban with a strike against Cardiff, but may still start on the bench on Saturday.

Emil Riis Jakobsen would continue to lead the line of attack, supported by Mads Frokjaer-Jensen and Leeds-owned Sam Greenwood, while Robbie Brady and Ched Evans remain sidelined.

Leeds United team news

As for the visitors, Joe Gelhardt is not expected to return to action before the end of the month due to a hip injury, while Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev are ruled out with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

The scorers from the Middlesbrough win, Daniel James, Brenden Aaronson and Wilfried Gnonto will all accompany Mateo Joseph in attack.

