How to watch today's Preston vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Preston and Blackburn Rovers will square off in the first Lancashire derby of the season when the two sides clash in Sunday's Championship game at Deepdale.

Although winless in their last two league ties, Paul Heckingbottom's side last picked up a Carabao Cup third round win over Premier League side Fulham on penalties.

However, the Rovers are seven points clear of Preston on the Championship standings table after the former defeated Bristol City 3-0 last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Preston vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Preston vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 4 am PT / 7 am ET Venue: Deepdale

The Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be played at the Deepdale Stadium in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 4 am PT / 7 am ET on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Heckingbottom will remain without forward Will Keane due to a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, defender Patrick Bauer is likely to be allowed time to recuperate from his knock in the game against Fulham. So his replacement in Andrew Hughes could deputize at the back despite suffering a knock himself.

Emil Riis Jakobsen would start upfront.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Potts, Whatmough, Storey, Hughes; Whiteman, McCann, Bowler, Frokjaer-Jensen, Greenwood; Riis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Best, Mawene, Nelson Midfielders: Whiteman, McCann, Forkjaer-Jensen, Brady, Ledson, Greenwood, Thordarson, Taylor, Potts, Holmes, Bowler Forwards: Riis, Evans, Stewart, Okkels, Osmajic, Rodriguez-Gentile

Blackburn Rovers team news

The Riversiders boss John Eustace's options at the back are limited given that centre-back Scott Wharton, as well as full-backs Harry Pickering and Callum Brittain are all sidelined through injuries.

Following a brace in the Bristol City win, Yuki Ohashi will continue to lead the line with captain Lewis Travis featuring on the right flank.

Blackburn Rovers possible XI: Pears; Batth, Carter, Hyam, Beck; Travis, Tronstad, Baker, Dolan, Hedges; Ohashi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pears, Toth, Hilton, Barrett, Eastham Defenders: McFadzean, Hyam, Batth, Carter, Beck, Duru Midfielders: Tronstad, Cantwell, Rankin-Costello, Buckley, Gilsenan, Travis, Cozier-Duberry, Edmonds, Baker Forwards: Arnor, Gueye, Dolan, Weimann, Hedges, Leonard, Ohashi, Tyjon, Bloxham, Mafoumbi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Preston and Blackburn Rovers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 17, 2024 Preston 2-2 Blackburn Rovers Championship November 10, 2023 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Preston Championship April 22, 2023 Preston 1-1 Blackburn Rovers Championship December 10, 2022 Blackburn Rovers 1-4 Preston Championship April 25, 2022 Preston 1-4 Blackburn Rovers Championship

Useful links