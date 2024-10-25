How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portsmouth are still on the hunt for an elusive home win in the Championship this term as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park on Friday.

Having picked up their first win of the season - a 2-1 victory at QPR, Pompey but return home after a 2-0 loss against Cardiff City. The Owls are coming off a mid-week goalless draw with Swansea City.

How to watch Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.

Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Fratton Park

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford will be played at Fratton Park in Portsmouth, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, October 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portsmouth team news

While none among Will Norris, Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop are expected to be available for selection, Roman Schmid, Jordan Williams and Paddy Lane all emerge as doubts here.

Given the quick turnaround of games, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho could offer Jordan Archer a start in goal; while the likes of Zak Swanson, Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi are likely to benefit from rotations.

Portsmouth possible XI: Archer; Swanson, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie; Pack, Potts; Lang, Saydee, Murphy; Yengi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmid, Archer Defenders: Williams, Ogilvie, Towler, Poole, McIntyre, Swanson Midfielders: Pack, Potts, Stevenson, Moxon, Dozzell, Devlin, Kamara, Lowery, Ritchie Forwards: Yengi, O'Mahony, Saydee, Sorensen, Silvera, Murphy, Blair, Lane, Lang

Sheffield Wednesday team news

SWFC manager Danny Rohl will be without goalkeeper Ben Hamer and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on account of injuries, defender Michael Ihiekwe will have to be assessed after missing the last couple of games due to an Achilles issue.

Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo are in line for starts for the visitors on Friday.

Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Bernard, Famewo; Valentin, S. Charles, Bannan, Johnson; Gassama, Windass; Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Beadle, P. Charles Defenders: Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery Midfielders: Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, S. Charles Forwards: J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Musaba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 11, 2023 Portsmouth 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday League One July 30, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Portsmouth League One April 30, 2022 Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Portsmouth League One December 8, 2021 Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday League One April 12, 2003 Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday Championship

