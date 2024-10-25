How to watch today's Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Portsmouth are still on the hunt for an elusive home win in the Championship this term as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park on Friday.
Having picked up their first win of the season - a 2-1 victory at QPR, Pompey but return home after a 2-0 loss against Cardiff City. The Owls are coming off a mid-week goalless draw with Swansea City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Championship match between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.
Portsmouth vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Fratton Park
The Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford will be played at Fratton Park in Portsmouth, England.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, October 25, in the US.
Team news & squads
Portsmouth team news
While none among Will Norris, Ibane Bowat, Conor Shaughnessy, Jacob Farrell and Colby Bishop are expected to be available for selection, Roman Schmid, Jordan Williams and Paddy Lane all emerge as doubts here.
Given the quick turnaround of games, Portsmouth boss John Mousinho could offer Jordan Archer a start in goal; while the likes of Zak Swanson, Christian Saydee and Kusini Yengi are likely to benefit from rotations.
Portsmouth possible XI: Archer; Swanson, Poole, McIntyre, Ogilvie; Pack, Potts; Lang, Saydee, Murphy; Yengi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schmid, Archer
|Defenders:
|Williams, Ogilvie, Towler, Poole, McIntyre, Swanson
|Midfielders:
|Pack, Potts, Stevenson, Moxon, Dozzell, Devlin, Kamara, Lowery, Ritchie
|Forwards:
|Yengi, O'Mahony, Saydee, Sorensen, Silvera, Murphy, Blair, Lane, Lang
Sheffield Wednesday team news
SWFC manager Danny Rohl will be without goalkeeper Ben Hamer and midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah on account of injuries, defender Michael Ihiekwe will have to be assessed after missing the last couple of games due to an Achilles issue.
Josh Windass and Ike Ugbo are in line for starts for the visitors on Friday.
Sheffield Wednesday possible XI: Beadle; Valery, Bernard, Famewo; Valentin, S. Charles, Bannan, Johnson; Gassama, Windass; Ugbo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Beadle, P. Charles
|Defenders:
|Palmer, M. Lowe, Bernard, Iorfa, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Valery
|Midfielders:
|Ingelsson, Bannan, Johnson, Fusire, S. Charles
|Forwards:
|J. Lowe, Windass, Ugbo, Paterson, McNeill, Kobacki, Smith, Gassama, Musaba
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 11, 2023
|Portsmouth 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
|League One
|July 30, 2022
|Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Portsmouth
|League One
|April 30, 2022
|Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Portsmouth
|League One
|December 8, 2021
|Portsmouth 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday
|League One
|April 12, 2003
|Portsmouth 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
|Championship