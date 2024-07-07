Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC (6-7-8, 11th in the Western Conference) will visit Providence Park to face the Portland Timbers (8-8-6, sixth in the Western Conference) in MLS action on Sunday.

The Timbers suffered a 3-2 defeat versus Dallas earlier this week. As a result, they are now sixth in the Western Conference with 30 points, having suffered three defeats domestically in 2024 when scoring the opening goal.

The Boys in Gold, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by the Columbus Crew. The Coyotes also lost their match against Inter Miami prior to that on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak in MLS.

They sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and will be keen to get back to winning ways quickly to hold off the teams below them in the table.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

The Timbers will be without the services of Zac McGraw due to an eye problem, and Marvin Loria will sit out as he is still recovering from knee surgery.

Harvey Neville and Evander will be suspended for this upcoming fixture due to yellow card accumulation, while Kamal Miller and Maxime Crepeau are still with the Canadian national team at the Copa America.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Fogaca, Antony; Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala Forwards: Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Nashville SC team news

The Boys in Gold had to contend with the absence of Sam Surridge and Anibal Godoy against Columbus due to lower body ailments. Randall Leal is grappling with a hip issue, and both Lukas MacNaughton and Julian Gaines are sidelined with ankle injuries.

Jacob Shaffelburg is expected to miss another game for Nashville this weekend, as Canada is set to compete in the Copa America quarter-finals against Venezuela on Friday.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Yearwood, Davis; Muyl, Mukhtar, Boyd; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/08/22 Portland Timbers 1-1 Nashville SC MLS 04/07/22 Nashville SC 2-2 Portland Timbers MLS 09/03/20 Portland Timbers 1-0 Nashville SC MLS

