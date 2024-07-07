This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC (6-7-8, 11th in the Western Conference) will visit Providence Park to face the Portland Timbers (8-8-6, sixth in the Western Conference) in MLS action on Sunday.

The Timbers suffered a 3-2 defeat versus Dallas earlier this week. As a result, they are now sixth in the Western Conference with 30 points, having suffered three defeats domestically in 2024 when scoring the opening goal.

The Boys in Gold, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by the Columbus Crew. The Coyotes also lost their match against Inter Miami prior to that on the back of a three-match unbeaten streak in MLS.

They sit seventh in the Eastern Conference and will be keen to get back to winning ways quickly to hold off the teams below them in the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date:Sunday, July 7, 2024
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

The Timbers will be without the services of Zac McGraw due to an eye problem, and Marvin Loria will sit out as he is still recovering from knee surgery.

Harvey Neville and Evander will be suspended for this upcoming fixture due to yellow card accumulation, while Kamal Miller and Maxime Crepeau are still with the Canadian national team at the Copa America.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, Araujo, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Fogaca, Antony; Rodriguez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crepeau, Muse, Pantemis
Defenders:Araujo, K. Miller, Bravo, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
Midfielders:Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala
Forwards:Mora, Moreno, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Nashville SC team news

The Boys in Gold had to contend with the absence of Sam Surridge and Anibal Godoy against Columbus due to lower body ailments. Randall Leal is grappling with a hip issue, and both Lukas MacNaughton and Julian Gaines are sidelined with ankle injuries.

Jacob Shaffelburg is expected to miss another game for Nashville this weekend, as Canada is set to compete in the Copa America quarter-finals against Venezuela on Friday.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Yearwood, Davis; Muyl, Mukhtar, Boyd; Bunbury

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panicco, Martino
Defenders:Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
Midfielders:Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
Forwards:Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/08/22Portland Timbers 1-1 Nashville SCMLS
04/07/22Nashville SC 2-2 Portland TimbersMLS
09/03/20Portland Timbers 1-0 Nashville SCMLS

Useful links

