Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers will take on Minnesota United in the MLS at Providence Park on Saturday.

The hosts and the visitors are sixth and fifth respectively in the standings, separated by just two points. Minnesota have a game in hand though, and they will be looking to extend that gap over Portland.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be available on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers will be missing defender Miguel Araujo, who is on international duty at the Copa America with Canada.

Marvin Loria remains sidelined due to a long-term injury.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Panteris; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muse, Pantemis Defenders: Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala Midfielders: Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno Forwards: Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United are dealing with several absences of their own. Midfielder Hassani Dotson is suspended following his red card early in their last defeat against Austin.

Hugo Bacharach is unavailable due to injury, and top scorer Tani Oluwaseyi is away on international duty with Canada.

With Teemu Pukki also nursing an injury, Bongokuhle Hlongwane is expected to continue leading their forward line.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Arriaga, Boxall, Tapias; Taylor, Trapp, Clark, Rosales; Lod, Hlongwane, Jeong.

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Weah, Dodson, Caldeira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 19/05/24 Minnesota United 2 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS 02/07/23 Minnesota United 4 - 1 Portland Timbers MLS 21/05/23 Portland Timbers 0 - 1 Minnesota United MLS 11/09/22 Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Minnesota United MLS 31/07/22 Minnesota United 4 - 4 Portland Timbers MLS

