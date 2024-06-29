Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Portland Timbers will take on Minnesota United in the MLS at Providence Park on Saturday.
The hosts and the visitors are sixth and fifth respectively in the standings, separated by just two points. Minnesota have a game in hand though, and they will be looking to extend that gap over Portland.
Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United kick-off time
|Date:
|June 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Providence Park
The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be available on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Portland Timbers team news
Portland Timbers will be missing defender Miguel Araujo, who is on international duty at the Copa America with Canada.
Marvin Loria remains sidelined due to a long-term injury.
Portland Timbers possible XI: Panteris; Mosquera, McGraw, Zuparic, Bravo; Chara, Ayala; Moreno, Evander, Rodriguez; Mora.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Muse, Pantemis
|Defenders:
|Bravo, Zuparic, E. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera, Mabiala
|Midfielders:
|Evander, Williamson, Chara, Paredes, Ayala, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Mora, Antony, Rodriguez, Asprilla, Fogaca
Minnesota United team news
Minnesota United are dealing with several absences of their own. Midfielder Hassani Dotson is suspended following his red card early in their last defeat against Austin.
Hugo Bacharach is unavailable due to injury, and top scorer Tani Oluwaseyi is away on international duty with Canada.
With Teemu Pukki also nursing an injury, Bongokuhle Hlongwane is expected to continue leading their forward line.
Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Arriaga, Boxall, Tapias; Taylor, Trapp, Clark, Rosales; Lod, Hlongwane, Jeong.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Weah, Dodson, Caldeira
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|19/05/24
|Minnesota United 2 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|02/07/23
|Minnesota United 4 - 1 Portland Timbers
|MLS
|21/05/23
|Portland Timbers 0 - 1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|11/09/22
|Portland Timbers 1 - 0 Minnesota United
|MLS
|31/07/22
|Minnesota United 4 - 4 Portland Timbers
|MLS