Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids will be looking to get off and running in the new Major League Soccer campaign when they square off in the season opener at Providence Park on Saturday.

Both sides failed to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs last season, with the visitors ending up at the rock-bottom, while the hosts missed out by just a single point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park



The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland playmaker Marvin Loria is out long-term with a torn ACL injury and is expected to be out for between four and five months. Left-back Claudio Bravo has had tendon surgery and is out for 10-12 weeks. Felipe Mora has a minor toe injury and is a major doubt for the opener.

The signing of one of MLS' top goalkeepers Maxime Crepeau and centre-back Kamal Miller will go some way towards resolving the Timbers' defensive issues from last season.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; E. Miller, K. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Antony; Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crépeau, Ivačič, Pantemis, Muse Defenders: Araujo, Miller, Mosquera, Bravo, Župarić, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller Midfielders: Evander, Moreno, Ayala, Paredes, Chará, Alves, Loría, Williamson, Mora, Asprilla, Fogaça, Ikoba Forwards: Mora, Asprilla, Fogaça, Ikoba

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids have no fresh injury concerns heading into their season opener, leaving head coach Chris Armas with a full deck of cards for his first XI.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Diack, Ronan; Cabral, Bassett, Mihailovic; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Ilić, Beaudry Defenders: Vines, Maxsø, Abubakar, Bombito, Rosenberry, Anderson, Edwards, Travis, Jones Midfielders: Mihailović, Bassett, Diack, Ronan, Tavares, Fernandez, Priso, Gersbach, Chacón, Loffelsend, Larraz, Navarro, Cabral, Yapi Forwards: Navarro, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/24/2023 Portland Timbers 3-3 Colorado Rapids MLS 07/13/2023 Colorado Rapids 0-0 Portland Timbers MLS 06/26/2022 Portland Timbers 3-0 Colorado Rapids MLS 05/01/2022 Colorado Rapids 2-0 Portland Timbers MLS 11/26/2021 Colorado Rapids 0-1 Portland Timbers MLS

