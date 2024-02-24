This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Evander Portland TimbersGetty Images
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Providence Park
team-logo
Watch on Apple TV
Abhinav Sharma

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Major League SoccerPortland Timbers vs Colorado RapidsPortland TimbersColorado Rapids

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids will be looking to get off and running in the new Major League Soccer campaign when they square off in the season opener at Providence Park on Saturday.

Both sides failed to qualify for the Western Conference playoffs last season, with the visitors ending up at the rock-bottom, while the hosts missed out by just a single point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date:Saturday, February 24, 2024
Kick-off time:10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT
Venue:Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, February 24, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland playmaker Marvin Loria is out long-term with a torn ACL injury and is expected to be out for between four and five months. Left-back Claudio Bravo has had tendon surgery and is out for 10-12 weeks. Felipe Mora has a minor toe injury and is a major doubt for the opener.

The signing of one of MLS' top goalkeepers Maxime Crepeau and centre-back Kamal Miller will go some way towards resolving the Timbers' defensive issues from last season.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Crepeau; E. Miller, K. Miller, McGraw, Mosquera; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Antony; Mora

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Crépeau, Ivačič, Pantemis, Muse
Defenders:Araujo, Miller, Mosquera, Bravo, Župarić, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller
Midfielders:Evander, Moreno, Ayala, Paredes, Chará, Alves, Loría, Williamson, Mora, Asprilla, Fogaça, Ikoba
Forwards:Mora, Asprilla, Fogaça, Ikoba

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids have no fresh injury concerns heading into their season opener, leaving head coach Chris Armas with a full deck of cards for his first XI.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Bombito, Maxso, Vines; Diack, Ronan; Cabral, Bassett, Mihailovic; Navarro

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Steffen, Ilić, Beaudry
Defenders:Vines, Maxsø, Abubakar, Bombito, Rosenberry, Anderson, Edwards, Travis, Jones
Midfielders:Mihailović, Bassett, Diack, Ronan, Tavares, Fernandez, Priso, Gersbach, Chacón, Loffelsend, Larraz, Navarro, Cabral, Yapi
Forwards:Navarro, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
09/24/2023Portland Timbers 3-3 Colorado RapidsMLS
07/13/2023Colorado Rapids 0-0 Portland TimbersMLS
06/26/2022Portland Timbers 3-0 Colorado RapidsMLS
05/01/2022Colorado Rapids 2-0 Portland TimbersMLS
11/26/2021Colorado Rapids 0-1 Portland TimbersMLS

Useful links

Advertisement