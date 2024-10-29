How to watch today's Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The Penguins (3-6-1) are back at home after an extended road trip, gearing up to take on Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild (5-1-2).

The Wild hold the third-best spot in the Central Division. They're coming off their first regulation loss of the season—a high-scoring 7-5 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Penguins are sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division after back-to-back losses, including a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Pittsburgh is on a tough five-game skid, with their last win dating back to October 16.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue PPG Paints Arena Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SN-PIT

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

How to listen to live commentary of Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild team news

Pittsburgh Penguins team news & key players

For the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby lead with four goals and 17 assists on the top line, yet the supporting cast has also stepped up. Rickard Rakell, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Lars Eller have put up nine goals and eight assists, while defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson have chipped in two goals and nine assists to bolster the offensive flow from the back end.

Minnesota Wild team news & key players

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are driving the Wild's offense with eight goals and 18 assists on the top line, but they've had plenty of support across the roster. Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi, and Joel Eriksson Ek have combined for 11 goals and 10 assists, while defensemen Jacob Middleton and Jonas Brodin have contributed two goals and 11 assists from the blue line to spark the attack.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 02/10/24 Minnesota Wild 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 12/19/23 Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Minnesota Wild NHL 04/07/23 Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 Minnesota Wild NHL 11/18/22 Minnesota Wild 4-6 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL 04/01/22 Minnesota Wild 3-4 Pittsburgh Penguins NHL

