How to watch today's Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Penguins (3-6-1) are back at home after an extended road trip, gearing up to take on Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild (5-1-2).
The Wild hold the third-best spot in the Central Division. They're coming off their first regulation loss of the season—a high-scoring 7-5 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Penguins are sitting at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division after back-to-back losses, including a 4-3 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Pittsburgh is on a tough five-game skid, with their last win dating back to October 16.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Penguins vs the Minnesota Wild NHL game, plus plenty more.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Minnesota Wild will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|Tuesday, October 29, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|PPG Paints Arena
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
Local TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SN-PIT
Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live commentary of Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild team news
Pittsburgh Penguins team news & key players
For the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby lead with four goals and 17 assists on the top line, yet the supporting cast has also stepped up. Rickard Rakell, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Lars Eller have put up nine goals and eight assists, while defensemen Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson have chipped in two goals and nine assists to bolster the offensive flow from the back end.
Minnesota Wild team news & key players
Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy are driving the Wild's offense with eight goals and 18 assists on the top line, but they've had plenty of support across the roster. Mats Zuccarello, Marco Rossi, and Joel Eriksson Ek have combined for 11 goals and 10 assists, while defensemen Jacob Middleton and Jonas Brodin have contributed two goals and 11 assists from the blue line to spark the attack.
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|02/10/24
|Minnesota Wild 3-2 Pittsburgh Penguins
|NHL
|12/19/23
|Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Minnesota Wild
|NHL
|04/07/23
|Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 Minnesota Wild
|NHL
|11/18/22
|Minnesota Wild 4-6 Pittsburgh Penguins
|NHL
|04/01/22
|Minnesota Wild 3-4 Pittsburgh Penguins
|NHL