How to watch today's Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New York Knicks (8-6) aim to extend their current three-game winning streak as they travel to face the Phoenix Suns (9-6) on Wednesday.

The New York Knicks are gaining momentum, emerging victorious in four of their last five contests. They'll be looking to secure a fourth consecutive win after dominating the Washington Wizards with a commanding 134-106 triumph at home on Monday.

On the other hand, the Phoenix Suns have struggled to maintain their strong start to the season. They've dropped five of their last six games and will aim to halt a four-game skid following a 109-99 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channels: AZFamily, MSG

AZFamily, MSG Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Phoenix Suns vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Phoenix Suns team news & key performers

The Phoenix Suns are grappling with a series of injuries. Kevin Durant remains unavailable, while Jusuf Nurkic, Bradley Beal, and Collin Gillespie are all questionable for Wednesday's matchup. Offensively, the Suns are putting up 111.4 points per game, ranking 18th in the league, but their defense has been less consistent, conceding an average of 112.9 points per game, placing them 17th overall.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

Karl-Anthony Towns has been the offensive leader for the New York Knicks, averaging an impressive 26.2 points per game. Right behind him is Jalen Brunson, contributing 24.4 points per outing. New York boasts a balanced attack, with four other players scoring in double digits. Brunson also takes charge as the playmaker, dishing out 7.1 assists per game. The New York Knicks are pulling down 42.4 rebounds per game, including 9.5 on the offensive glass and 32.9 on the defensive end. Karl-Anthony Towns dominates the boards, grabbing an impressive 12.4 rebounds per contest. On the defensive side, OG Anunoby leads the team in steals, averaging 1.4 per game, while Towns serves as the primary shot-blocker, swatting away 0.8 attempts per outing.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 16/12/23 Phoenix Suns 122-139 New York Knicks NBA 27/11/23 New York Knicks 113-116 Phoenix Suns NBA 03/01/23 New York Knicks 102-83 Phoenix Suns NBA 21/11/22 Phoenix Suns 116-95 New York Knicks NBA 05/03/22 Phoenix Suns 115-114 New York Knicks NBA

