Botafogo v Peñarol - Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2024Getty Images Sport
Copa Libertadores
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Penarol vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Botafogo have one leg in the Copa Libertadores final but will need to finish the job when they face Penarol in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Wednesday.

Fogo are on the verge of their first-ever final appearance in the competition after recording a 5-0 victory over the Uruguayan outfit in the opening leg of the fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Penarol vs Botafogo online - TV channels & live streams

Fubo
Fanatiz
beIN SPORTS

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Penarol vs Botafogo kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Campeon del Siglo

The Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be played at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Penarol team news

Washington Aguerre will hope to collect his fifth Libertadores clean sheet at home this year, while the likes of Eduardo Darias, Jaime Baez and Maximiliano Silvera have a huge task in front of them in attack.

Ignacio Sosa would marshal the midfield, alongside Gaston Ramirez and Damian Garcia, with Leonardo Fernandez and Facundo Batista available as options from the bench.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, I. Sosa, Garcia; Darias, Baez; Silvera.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Morgan, De Amores, Aguerre
Defenders:Coelho, Gianoli, Rodriguez, Olivera, D. Sosa, Milans, Suarez, Hernandez, Herrera
Midfielders:Cristoforo, Perez, Cabrera, L. Fernandez, Ramirez, Darias, Garcia, Barbas, Mayada, Mendez, A. Fernandez, I. Sosa, Benitez, Olase, Medina
Forwards:Batista, Silvera, Babi, Sequeira, Baez, Rossi, Acosta, Avenatti

Botafogo team news

Rafael and Jeffinho are ruled out with knee injuries, while Junior Santos is sidelined due to a leg injury.

Jefferson Savarino, Alexander Barboza, Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus were all on the scoresheet in the one-sided affair in Rio, with most of the line-up likely to remain unchanged.

Botafogo possible XI: John; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Freitas, Gregore; Romero, Savarino, Almada; Jesus.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul
Defenders:Halter, Ponte, Telles, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Marcal, Vitinho, Adryelson, Maciel, Cuiabano, Pablo
Midfielders:Barbosa, Tche, Freitas, Almada, Kaue, Gregore, Allan, Eduardo, Romero
Forwards:Henrique, Soares, Savarino, Alberto, Martins, Yarlen, Fabiano, Nascimento, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Penarol and Botafogo across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 23, 2024Botafogo 5-0 PenarolCopa Libertadores
March 14, 1973Penarol 2-2 BotafogoCopa Libertadores
March 1, 1973Botafogo 4-1 PenarolCopa Libertadores

Useful links

