How to watch today's Penarol vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo

Botafogo have one leg in the Copa Libertadores final but will need to finish the job when they face Penarol in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Wednesday.

Fogo are on the verge of their first-ever final appearance in the competition after recording a 5-0 victory over the Uruguayan outfit in the opening leg of the fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Penarol vs Botafogo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Penarol vs Botafogo kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Campeon del Siglo

The Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be played at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Penarol team news

Washington Aguerre will hope to collect his fifth Libertadores clean sheet at home this year, while the likes of Eduardo Darias, Jaime Baez and Maximiliano Silvera have a huge task in front of them in attack.

Ignacio Sosa would marshal the midfield, alongside Gaston Ramirez and Damian Garcia, with Leonardo Fernandez and Facundo Batista available as options from the bench.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, I. Sosa, Garcia; Darias, Baez; Silvera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Morgan, De Amores, Aguerre Defenders: Coelho, Gianoli, Rodriguez, Olivera, D. Sosa, Milans, Suarez, Hernandez, Herrera Midfielders: Cristoforo, Perez, Cabrera, L. Fernandez, Ramirez, Darias, Garcia, Barbas, Mayada, Mendez, A. Fernandez, I. Sosa, Benitez, Olase, Medina Forwards: Batista, Silvera, Babi, Sequeira, Baez, Rossi, Acosta, Avenatti

Botafogo team news

Rafael and Jeffinho are ruled out with knee injuries, while Junior Santos is sidelined due to a leg injury.

Jefferson Savarino, Alexander Barboza, Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus were all on the scoresheet in the one-sided affair in Rio, with most of the line-up likely to remain unchanged.

Botafogo possible XI: John; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Freitas, Gregore; Romero, Savarino, Almada; Jesus.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul Defenders: Halter, Ponte, Telles, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Marcal, Vitinho, Adryelson, Maciel, Cuiabano, Pablo Midfielders: Barbosa, Tche, Freitas, Almada, Kaue, Gregore, Allan, Eduardo, Romero Forwards: Henrique, Soares, Savarino, Alberto, Martins, Yarlen, Fabiano, Nascimento, Jesus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Penarol and Botafogo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 23, 2024 Botafogo 5-0 Penarol Copa Libertadores March 14, 1973 Penarol 2-2 Botafogo Copa Libertadores March 1, 1973 Botafogo 4-1 Penarol Copa Libertadores

