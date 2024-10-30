How to watch today's Penarol vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Botafogo have one leg in the Copa Libertadores final but will need to finish the job when they face Penarol in the second leg of their semi-final tie at Estadio Campeon del Siglo on Wednesday.
Fogo are on the verge of their first-ever final appearance in the competition after recording a 5-0 victory over the Uruguayan outfit in the opening leg of the fixture.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Penarol vs Botafogo online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
Penarol vs Botafogo kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 30, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Campeon del Siglo
The Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Botafogo will be played at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo, Uruguay.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.
Team news & squads
Penarol team news
Washington Aguerre will hope to collect his fifth Libertadores clean sheet at home this year, while the likes of Eduardo Darias, Jaime Baez and Maximiliano Silvera have a huge task in front of them in attack.
Ignacio Sosa would marshal the midfield, alongside Gaston Ramirez and Damian Garcia, with Leonardo Fernandez and Facundo Batista available as options from the bench.
Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Ramirez, I. Sosa, Garcia; Darias, Baez; Silvera.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Morgan, De Amores, Aguerre
|Defenders:
|Coelho, Gianoli, Rodriguez, Olivera, D. Sosa, Milans, Suarez, Hernandez, Herrera
|Midfielders:
|Cristoforo, Perez, Cabrera, L. Fernandez, Ramirez, Darias, Garcia, Barbas, Mayada, Mendez, A. Fernandez, I. Sosa, Benitez, Olase, Medina
|Forwards:
|Batista, Silvera, Babi, Sequeira, Baez, Rossi, Acosta, Avenatti
Botafogo team news
Rafael and Jeffinho are ruled out with knee injuries, while Junior Santos is sidelined due to a leg injury.
Jefferson Savarino, Alexander Barboza, Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus were all on the scoresheet in the one-sided affair in Rio, with most of the line-up likely to remain unchanged.
Botafogo possible XI: John; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Freitas, Gregore; Romero, Savarino, Almada; Jesus.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fernandez, John, Barreto, Raul
|Defenders:
|Halter, Ponte, Telles, Bastos, Hugo, Barboza, Marcal, Vitinho, Adryelson, Maciel, Cuiabano, Pablo
|Midfielders:
|Barbosa, Tche, Freitas, Almada, Kaue, Gregore, Allan, Eduardo, Romero
|Forwards:
|Henrique, Soares, Savarino, Alberto, Martins, Yarlen, Fabiano, Nascimento, Jesus
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Penarol and Botafogo across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 23, 2024
|Botafogo 5-0 Penarol
|Copa Libertadores
|March 14, 1973
|Penarol 2-2 Botafogo
|Copa Libertadores
|March 1, 1973
|Botafogo 4-1 Penarol
|Copa Libertadores